Ryan Bernsten sees hope for healing political divisions in 50 States of Mind: A Journey to Rediscover American Democracy

Is America as divided as it seems? Oxford University graduate student Ryan Bernsten takes a 23,000-mile journey through all 50 states of his home country to answer that question.
If you are sadly convinced that our country is hopelessly divided along political and cultural lines, this book is guaranteed to give you hope.”
— Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Offering a fresh perspective on US politics, American national and Oxford University Masters graduate Ryan Bernsten’s book 50 States of Mind: A Journey to Rediscover American Democracy is now available for purchase in the UK, published by London-based publisher Bite-Sized Books. The hardcover edition will be available in the US on June 20, 2023, and the audiobook edition is available worldwide on Audible and all other audiobook platforms.
Bernsten undertook a 23,000-mile journey through all 50 states of his home country to answer the question: Is America as divided as it seems? 50 States of Mind: A Journey to Rediscover American Democracy is a work of travel nonfiction in the style of Alexis de Tocqueville that takes readers on a long and winding journey through all 50 states to explore the complexities of today’s America. Leading with the desire to listen and overcome preconceived notions, Bernsten ultimately offers a hopeful vision for the future of America.
“Clear-eyed, searching, and hopeful, 50 States of Mind reminds us that democracy is not a perpetual motion machine,” says Samantha Allen, author of Real Queer America: LGBT Stories from Red States. “Without the kind of open-hearted curiosity that fueled Ryan Bernsten’s powerfully moving cross-country journey, this all falls apart. With it, America has a future.”
Through humorous encounters, vivid storytelling, and insightful commentary, Bernsten highlights the common thread of humanity in the Americans he meets across the country as he reflects on what it means to be American. Ultimately offering a hopeful vision for the future of America, 50 States of Mind is a must-read for anyone interested in better understanding the complexities of American democracy.
“If you are sadly convinced that our country is hopelessly divided along political and cultural lines, then I strongly urge you to read this book that is guaranteed to give you hope,” says Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky of Illinois. “Ryan Bernsten takes us on a journey to listen to the voices of Americans you are unlikely to have met. While talking to folks in big, medium, and tiny towns, he quickly dumped all preconceptions and stereotypes. He thinks it would be wise to broaden your travel choices. Get some hints from his book.”
“Leaving your bubble to travel and listen is powerful,” Bernsten adds. “I can say with certainty there is far more that unites us than divides us.”
The book will be a companion to the podcast ‘50 States of Mind,’ already featured in Condé Nast Traveler. It showcases live interviews from the journey and is available on all podcast platforms. Bernsten will kick off his official book tour at an event with American Public Square on April 17 to commemorate the National Week of Conversation and will tour bookstores and libraries around the United States throughout the year.
About Ryan Bernsten
Ryan Bernsten is a graduate of Northwestern University and Oxford University's Creative Writing Master's program. He has written for The Oxford Political Review, USA Today, The Infatuation, and The Trevor Project, where he currently serves as Senior Managing Editor. Ryan is an award-winning playwright whose plays have been performed across the US and UK.
About Bite-Sized Books
Bite-Sized Books, now in its 9th year, has an enviable roster of authors and contributors. They include politicians such as Vince Cable, Sir John Redwood, Lord Heseltine and Ed Vaizey, and high-profile media leaders, broadcasters, and journalists such as Mark Thompson, Clive Myrie, John Mair, David Elstein and Jon Snow. Academics and economists are also in the mix with publications by Vicki Pryce, Patrick Minford, Dr David Bailey, Victor Hill, Alex de Ruyter and Professor Graham Gudgin.
Bite-Sized Books is chaired by its founder Dr Paul Davies and run by CEO Julian Costley.
