Top News Industry CEOs, Editors Headline INMA New York and Focus on New Growth Paths

World Congress of News Media in New York May 22-26
We aim to develop across five days a playbook for revenue and engagement that will better sustain journalism. It is an amazing mix of New York and international players on a single stage.”
— Earl J. Wilkinson, INMA CEO
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How news media companies can re-establish growth paths to bolster journalism amid economic uncertainty is the focus of the 93rd Annual World Congress of News Media by the International News Media Association (INMA).
The week-long World Congress is set May 22-26 in New York and features a conference, five workshops, two Manhattan media study tours, and the unveiling of the Global Media Awards.
More than 300 delegates from nearly 50 countries have already pre-registered for the World Congress, while 100+ speakers have been booked across the week.
The INMA World Congress theme is “The Midnight Moment,” an ode to Times Square and a spotlight of how to maintain focus on a digital embrace amid short-term distractions.
• The state of news industry: Fireside chats with News Corp CEO Robert Thomson on what journalism needs from generative AI, and New York Times Chairman and Publisher A.G. Sulzberger on the state of the news industry.
• What’s next in news media: What will happen next with news media is the focus of an international panel featuring the chief executives: Sinead Boucher of Stuff (New Zealand), Julia Becker of Funke Media (Germany), Frederic Kachar of Infoglobo (Brazil), Catherine So of South China Morning Post (Hong Kong), Praveen Someshwar of HT Media (India), and Gert Ysebaert of Mediahuis (Belgium).
• Generative AI’s impact on media: The impact of generative AI and tech trends will be addressed by Karen Silverman of the Cantellus Group and World Economic Forums’ AI Global Council and Atlantic CEO Nick Thompson, punctuated by case studies from Schibsted and KsTA Media.
• New and old power: How winning organisations understand how to deploy new and old power – and the impact on legacy news media companies – is the focus of author Jeremy Heimans’ keynote.
• Newsrooms and the business of news: How newsrooms are being brought into the business of news will be spotlighted in a panel featuring chief editors: Nicole Carole of Gannett | USA Today Network, Alexandra Beverfjord of Dagbladet, Lotta Edling of Bonnier News, and Martha Ramos Sosa of Organización Editorial Mexicana (OEM).
• Trust and media: Trust as a cornerstone of news media strategy will be addressed by Sally Lehrman of The Trust Project plus case studies from Jennie Baird of the BBC and Claudia Mann of Styria.
• Reaching Gen Z: How news media can reach Gen Z will be addressed by Lucy Blakiston, founder of Shit You Should Care About, and Rachel Richardson, former head of editorial for Snapchat.
• Growth and subscriptions: INMA Researcher-in-Residence Greg Piechota will update members on the latest in digital subscription, punctuated with an interview with New York Times Chief Growth Officer Hannah Yang.
Meanwhile, the INMA New York World Congress will address the talent equation at media companies, organisational culture, and interactive formats, among other subjects.
“The INMA World Congress in New York is an agenda-setting event for the news industry,” said Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA. “We aim to develop across five days a playbook for revenue and engagement that will better sustain journalism. It is an amazing mix of New York and international players on a single stage.”
Practical half-day workshops on digital subscriptions, product, smart data, newsroom innovation, and digital advertising will offer opportunities to engage with the hottest communities in media today.
Two study tours will take INMA New York delegates to companies throughout Manhattan: Advance Local, The Arena Group, Arizent, Bloomberg, Chartbeat, Gannett | USA Today Network, Google, Hearst, LinkedIn, the NBA, The New York Times, News Corp, Optimera, Piano, Reuters, Semafor, and U.S. News & World Report. A third study tour is being created based on high demand.
INMA New York delegates will have several opportunities to re-connect after 3+ years of pandemic with an opening reception at Tavern On the Green in Central Park and the Global Media Awards dinner at the Harvard Club.
The International News Media Association (INMA) is a global community of market-leading news media companies reinventing how they engage audiences and grow revenue. The INMA community consists of nearly 21,000 members at 900+ news media companies in 89 countries. INMA is the news media industry’s foremost ideas-sharing network with members connected via conferences, reports, Webinars, virtual meetings, an unparalleled archive of best practices, and strategic initiatives focused on digital subscriptions, smart data, product, advertising, newsrooms, and the publisher relationships with Big Tech.
# # #
Marni Drew
International News Media Association +1 503-826-6664
marni.drew@inma.org
You just read:
Top News Industry CEOs, Editors Headline INMA New York and Focus on New Growth Paths
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Marni Drew
International News Media Association
+1 503-826-6664
marni.drew@inma.org