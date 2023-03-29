Admera Health Announces its Acquisition of a NovaSeq X Plus

Welcome to the Advanced Molecular Era

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Admera Health, a leading provider of Next-Generation Sequencing services for researchers worldwide, has announced the acquisition of an Illumina NovaSeq X Plus sequencer to bolster its offering. The NovaSeq X Plus is a cutting-edge technology that enables high-throughput sequencing and supports a wide range of applications, including whole genome sequencing, transcriptome sequencing, targeted sequencing, single cell, and single-cell RNAseq.

According to Admera Health CEO Yun Zhao, "We are thrilled to add the NovaSeq X Plus to our suite of sequencing technologies. This acquisition will enable us to provide even more comprehensive and accurate genomic insights to our clients, ultimately helping them make more informed decisions about the research projects and advancing their initiatives. To help this process, we will be making our first run data available for review."

Admera Health's sequencing service is designed to support a range of applications, from targeted sequencing to biomarker discovery. The company also has an animal health program that includes, but is not limited to, tumor profiling for dogs and supporting wildlife conservation efforts. The addition of the NovaSeq X Plus will expand the company's capacity and enable it to take on even larger projects.

"The NovaSeq X Plus is a game-changer in the world of sequencing, and we are excited to leverage its capabilities to advance sequencing-based research," said Zhao. "At Admera Health, we are committed to delivering the highest quality genomic services, and this investment is a testament to that commitment."

The acquisition of the NovaSeq X Plus underscores Admera Health's commitment to advancing precision medicine and providing its clients with the most advanced genomic technologies available.

About Admera Health:

Admera Health is a provider of advanced genomic and bioinformatic support that leverages Next-Generation Sequencing expertise for researchers in academia, biopharmaceutical, and animal health companies. Our team offers a comprehensive suite of genomic testing services for all species, including, WGS, RNAseq, WGBS, single-cell RNAseq, WES, as well as tailored solutions. All samples are managed with exceptional attention and upheld to the highest quality standards, being processed in a CLIA/CLEP-certified and CAP-accredited environment. Admera Health is committed to utilizing cutting-edge technology in research to deliver comprehensive data. Our team uses state-of-the-art platforms and tools for genomic sequencing, bioinformatics analysis, and data interpretation to provide the most accurate and reliable results possible.