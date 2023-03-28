The Montgomery County Council Enacts Bill 10-23 to Establish an Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Commission

MARYLAND, March 28 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

From the Office of Councilmember Gabe Albornoz



Today the Montgomery County Council enacted legislation to establish an Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Commission. The legislation is supported by the full Council, the Executive Branch, as well as the Commission on People with Disabilities. The purpose of this bill is to better coordinate services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families.

“Addressing the complex system navigation needs, gaps in services, and state and County challenges impacts more than 40,000 people of all ages who have an intellectual and developmental disability in our County. An independent commission that will promote communication with families, advocates and providers is critical,” said Councilmember Gabe Albornoz, chair of the Health and Human Services Committee.

“I applaud the unanimous vote of the County Council today to approve the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Commission. I greatly appreciate the leadership of Councilmember Albornoz and was pleased to work with him on this important legislation. As a parent of an adult foster child with IDD, I know that people in the community with direct experiences can help us. We will begin the task of recruitment for the members of the commission and look forward to the commission beginning the tasks of identifying and advocating for the unique needs of people with IDD and fostering dialogue with families and caregivers,” said County Executive Marc Elrich.

As enacted, the new IDD Commission includes 24 members, including individuals from the intellectual and developmental disability community, service providers and service agencies, and the Commission on People with Disabilities, who will be focusing on promoting direct communication among families, support staff, private and public organizations and the public about programs and services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The commission will also provide educational programs, identify current gaps in services and provide advice and recommendations on best practices to the County and the County Executive.

