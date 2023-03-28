Maravai LifeSciences Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

There were 2,527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,308 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- - Highlights progress across five priority areas focused on building a foundation for sustainable growth.
- Reports Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions.
- Maravai advances Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and has an executive leadership team that is 50% women.
SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today announced the release of its second Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, which is now available on the Company’s new ESG webpage: https://investors.maravai.com/esg.
The new report covers the 2022 fiscal year and provides an expansive look into Maravai’s rapidly evolving ESG program with tangible examples of how the Company is making a positive impact on stakeholders and positioning itself for sustainable growth.
“Environmental stewardship, social consciousness and effective corporate governance have been intrinsic to our business strategy and core values since Eric Tardif and I founded Maravai in 2014,” said Carl Hull, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO. “Along with the safety and quality of our products, we are proud of our ESG advancements to date and are working meticulously to increase transparency and build the infrastructure necessary to improve performance.”
Maravai prioritized its commitment to sustainability in 2022 by creating new roles dedicated to ESG, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and investing in initiatives to better serve its employees, customers, shareholders, supplier partners and communities. The comprehensive 41-page report is the culmination of a company-wide effort to deliver holistic value to stakeholders while scaling operations and managing rapid growth in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.
Recent ESG advancements, such as measuring Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), have helped Maravai set the foundation to better manage risks, enhance reporting and foster a more inclusive and purpose-driven culture. In addition to new workforce and environmental data, the new report reflects a clear acceleration in Maravai’s ESG journey and demonstrates the Company’s actions to reduce its impact on the environment, empower stakeholders and build resilience.
The 2022 ESG report was prepared in accordance with leading sustainability frameworks and best practices, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and three relevant sector standards from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). The report also reveals how the Company is advancing its strategy by aligning to certain United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Good Health and Well-Being; Gender Equality; Decent Work and Economic Growth; and Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.
Among the many ESG initiatives this report covers, some of the key highlights from 2022 include:
Environmental Stewardship
Investing to Protect the Environment
Human Capital & Social Impact
Operating a Sustainable Business Begins with Our People
Governance Leadership
Business Resilience
About Maravai
Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies.
For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to the expected expansion of manufacturing capacity and increased demand for nucleic acid products, constitute forward-looking statements identified by words like “expect,” “may,” “anticipate,” or “could” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation and uncertainties related to continued validation of the safety and effectiveness of our technology, new scientific developments and competition from other products, and continued demand for our COVID-19 related products and services, which currently comprise a significant portion of our revenue. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as other reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely upon them. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views and we do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof except as required by law.
CONTACTS Media Contact: Sara Michelmore | MacDougall | 781-235-3060 | maravai@macdougall.bio Investor Contact: Deb Hart | Maravai LifeSciences | 858-988-5917 | ir@maravai.com