Link Logistics Named 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year

Link Logistics ("Link" or the "Company"), a leading national last-mile logistics real estate company designed to meet the needs of the modern supply chain, today announced that it has received the 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). This is the second consecutive year that Link has received this recognition, which distinguishes the top corporate energy management programs. In 2022, Link Logistics was the first company in the industrial real estate sector to be honored with this award.

With 53 ENERGY STAR-certified properties representing 10.1 million square feet, Link is the largest owner of industrial ENERGY STAR-certified properties in the U.S. Link properties represented over one third of all ENERGY STAR-certified square footage across the distribution center, non-refrigerated warehouse and refrigerated warehouse asset classes – more than the next nine companies in its sector combined in 2022.

"We're pleased to be recognized by ENERGY STAR for the second year in a row," said Sam Stockdale, Link Logistics' senior vice president, Head of Sustainability. "Link believes that sustainable, efficient buildings are more desirable to customers, and investing in these initiatives ultimately generates more value for investors. ENERGY STAR's Portfolio Manager tool allows us to measure the energy use across our national portfolio, which provides opportunities to track our progress as we deliver on our ambitious goals."

Link is progressing toward benchmarking 100 percent of energy use across its portfolio in ENERGY STAR's Portfolio Manager. The Company remains on track to meet its ambitious sustainability goals, which include:

Achieving carbon neutral operations by 2025

Transitioning to 100 percent renewable energy by 2024

Converting 100 percent of its portfolio to LED or high-efficiency lighting by 2025

Installing 300 megawatts of solar by 2025

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I applaud this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis, protecting public health, and creating a clean energy future for everyone.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2023 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners. To learn more about Link's sustainability program, visit www.linklogistics.com/esg.

About Link Logistics

Link Logistics is a leading national last-mile logistics real estate company designed to meet the needs of the modern supply chain. The Company, established in 2019 by Blackstone, operates the largest portfolio of logistics real estate assets located exclusively in the U.S. As of December 31, 2022, Link owns, has interests in, or has under development logistics facilities across key distribution markets in the U.S. that will represent a total of 545 million square feet when completed and serves more than 11,000 customers. Link has the scale, geographic footprint and logistics expertise, as well as a heightened focus on sustainability, to power the supply chain of tomorrow. For more information regarding the Company, please visit www.linklogistics.com.

