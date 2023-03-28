Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,212 in the last 365 days.

OceanPal Inc. Announces Date for Its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ATHENS, Greece, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanPal Inc. OP (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, will hold its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on May 3, 2023. The Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual format. All shareholders of record as of March 21, 2023, who wish to attend may do so by following the instructions included in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and accompanying proxy statement which is available on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1869467&owner=exclude or by referring to the Company's website at www.oceanpal.com.

About the Company

OceanPal Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company's vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes and it is expected that the Company's vessels will be primarily employed on short term time and voyage charters following the completion of their current employments.


Corporate Contact:
Margarita Veniou
Chief Corporate Development & Governance Officer
Telephone: +30-210-9485-360
Email: mveniou@oceanpal.com
Website: www.oceanpal.com
Twitter: @OceanPal_Inc

Investor and Media Relations:
Edward Nebb
Comm-Counsellors, LLC
Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350
Email: enebb@optonline.net

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

OceanPal Inc. Announces Date for Its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more