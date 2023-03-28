Camden National Corporation Announces its First Quarter 2023 Dividend

CAMDEN, Maine, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National Corporation CAC the ", Company", ))), announced today that the board of directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share. This quarterly payout results in an annualized dividend yield of 4.47% based on the March 27, 2023 closing price of the Company's common stock at $37.58 per share as reported by NASDAQ. The dividend is payable on April 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 14, 2023.

