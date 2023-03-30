Legendary Motown Sensation, GC Cameron Performs at Yellow Rose Gala To Benefit Multiple Sclerosis

The Yellow Rose Gala: Everything Is Bigger in Texas Masquerade Raises Millions For Multiple Sclerosis Research
We are extremely honored to have GC Cameron perform at this year's gala. Guests can expect to be completely entertained with a medley of Motown music, and will be in for a treat and on their feet.”
— David Moore, Chair, Yellow Rose Foundation
DALLAS, TEXAS, US, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Yellow Rose Foundation is proud to announce this year’s headline entertainer, G.C. Cameron, former lead singer for both the Spinners and the Temptations, who will be delivering an electrifying performance at The Yellow Rose Gala: Everything Is Bigger In Texas Masquerade. Previous performers have included Stevie Nicks, The Eagles and Trisha Yearwood.
The foundation’s mission, which benefits progressive MS research, is honored to announce Simmons Bank as the presenting partner for the gala, taking place Saturday, April 15, 2023, 6:00 p.m. at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel, 2222 North Stemmons Freeway, Dallas TX. This black-tie affair promises to deliver a night of food, fun, music and entertainment for an extremely worthy cause.
GC Cameron is a veteran of the music business for over 40 years, a former member of the “Motown Royal Family”, having started his illustrious career as the lead singer for the Spinners (1967-1972) and lead singer for the Temptations (2003-2007; 2018-2019).
Known in the music business for having six different voices, GC is still blessed with that stirring and soulful voice credited with giving the Spinners their first huge Motown hit, “It’s A Shame”, co-written and produced by Stevie Wonder and his wife Syreeta.
GC’s iconic voice is well recognized around the world, but he’s also best known for his blockbuster song, “It’s So Hard to Say Good-bye to Yesterday” from the movie “Cooley High”. As a tribute to the gala’s re-emergence, GC will be performing a medley of well-known Motown tunes, and a few other songs included on his new EP, titled, “Live For Love”, scheduled to be released by Soundway Music this summer.
The Yellow Rose Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization, was first established by Dee and Jimmy Wynn in 1986 and was created with the mission of helping to rid the world of MS, which affects more than 2.1 million people. Many celebrities have chosen to share their struggles with MS, including Christina Applegate, Selma Blair, Montel Williams, Alan and David Osmond, Clay Walker, Noah ‘40’ Shebib, Teri Garr among others.
David Moore, gala Chair, says, “We are extremely excited and honored to have GC perform at this years’ gala. You can’t go wrong with Motown artists as everyone on the planet knows at least one Motown tune. Guests can expect to be completely entertained with a medley of Motown music, and will be in for a treat and on their feet. But most importantly, feel gratified that this is a party with a purpose towards a worthy cause.”
Tickets start at $150. For more information on The Yellow Rose Foundation, visit theyellowrose.org.
To schedule an interview with G.C. Cameron, contact Pam Nelson at 630-464-2490.
