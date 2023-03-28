Black Rock Coffee Bar Amplifies its Presence in Texas with a New Store in Missouri City

The coffee chain founded in Oregon now has 20 locations in the Lonestar State

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Oregon, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the fast-growing boutique coffee chain that was founded in Oregon, accelerates its growth in Texas with the announcement of a new store opening in Missouri City, within the Houston, The Woodlands, and Sugar Land metropolitan area. This is Black Rock’s ninth location in the Houston area and 20th in the Lonestar State.

Known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks, the new Black Rock Coffee Bar store is located at 9540 Hwy 6, and is set to open on Friday, March 31, 2023. Black Rock will offer customers free 16 oz drinks all day at this location to celebrate its grand opening.

"We are excited to continue our rapid growth in the Lonestar State – a state we love,” said Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “Just over a month ago, we opened a new location in the Memorial area, so we are very committed to providing our Houston metro area customers with fast and friendly service. Our baristas are the most important people for our brand – they know what it takes to be the best for our customers.”

The approximately 2,000-square-foot store Incorporates Black Rock’s signature industrial modern design and features a large Texas-themed mural that is designed to connect to the region. This new store brings the total number of Black Rock Coffee Bar stores to more than 120 in the U.S.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is guided by three principles - coffee, community and connection. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. Last year, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 837th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

