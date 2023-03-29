The #1 Amazon Best Selling Book“SNOW MOON” Being Turned into a Feature Film Kevin Sorbo stars
This film is a a mixture of true life events mixed with Fantasy and Adventure, “Snow Moon” based on my whimsical childhood. as I communed with the enchanted forest I grew up around”HOLLYWOOD , CA, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Film Producer, Writer, Alexandria Altman, who created a series of 8 books based on her life story, and the first book of the series called SNOW MOON, copyrighted in 1991, and published in 2015 and was a #1 Amazon Best Selling book in Folklore out selling Grimms Fairytales, has written the screenplay to turn Snow Moon into a feature film. Alexandria and her Co-Writer Melody Rowland Howarth have completed the screenplay based on the first 3 books in the Snow Moon series of books. Altman’s Production Co. Snow Moon Films will be a producer on the film project.
— Alexandria Altman, Film Producer
Film star Kevin Sorbo who has starred in such films as “God’s Not Dead” has attached to play “Father Sky”, and his wife Sam Sorbo has attached to play “Mother Earth”., along with Geno Segers who is filming “Road to Bethlehem” who will play “Beast” in Snow Moon, Sean Stone’s son of Oliver Stone will play Prince Adak, Dan Ewing will be Jack the Wolf.
Two-Time Emmy Award-winning music producer and composer whose films include Star Trek: The Wrath of Kahn, escape from New York, Alan Howarth will serve as the music producer and sound designer on Snow Moon.
Several A-List stars are circling the film and will be attaching soon.
Alexandria Altman said, “This film is a a mixture of true life events mixed with Fantasy and Adventure, “Snow Moon” is a film and book series the entire family can enjoy together, this is based on my whimsical childhood as I communed with animals, plants trees, and mother earth and the friends I made in that enchanted forest, Snow Moon has a positive message in a day and age where we need all the positivity we can find, especially in feature films.”
