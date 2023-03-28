Biomea Fusion Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights

There were 2,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,191 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel covalent small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases, reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and business highlights.
“During 2022 we transformed Biomea from a preclinical company to a fully integrated clinical-stage company, pursuing ten indications, with two distinct molecules in three different trials. I am incredibly proud of our team’s performance and dedication, which has enabled our rapid clinical progress,” said Thomas Butler, CEO and Chairman of Biomea. “In 2023, we will significantly advance all three programs and plan to deliver on multiple data readouts, beginning with initial data reported this quarter from our COVALENT-111 study in patients with type 2 diabetes. Loss of mass and function of beta cells is an underlying cause of type 2 diabetes. There is biological precedent, reinforced by our preclinical data for BMF-219, that suggests inhibiting menin may enable the proliferation, preservation, and reactivation of healthy, functional beta cells capable of producing insulin, thereby leading to long-term glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes. None of the currently approved therapies for diabetes are effectively addressing the loss and function of beta cells. We believe the data from COVALENT-111 of our oral agent BMF-219, which we have started to report this quarter, could represent a monumental event for the treatment of patients with diabetes and a transformative milestone for our company.”
2022 and Recent Clinical and Regulatory Highlights
ONCOLOGY
DIABETES
FUSION™ SYSTEM DISCOVERY PLATFORM
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS
About COVALENT-101
COVALENT-101 is a Phase I, open-label, multi-center, dose escalation and dose expansion study originally designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics of oral dosing of BMF-219 in patients with R/R acute leukemias —including subpopulations where menin inhibition is expected to provide maximal therapeutic benefit (e.g., patients with MLL1/KMT2A gene rearrangements or NPM1 mutations), multiple myeloma (MM) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The study design has now been expanded to include a cohort for patients with R/R CLL. Additional information about the Phase I clinical trial of BMF-219 in genetically defined liquid tumors can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov using the identifier NCT05153330.
About COVALENT-102
COVALENT-102 is an open-label, multi-cohort, multicenter, Phase I/Ib dose finding study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and clinical activity of escalating doses of oral BMF-219 administered to patients with unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic NSCLC, CRC, and PDAC with a KRAS mutation. Additional information about the Phase I/Ib clinical trial of BMF-219 in KRAS-mutant solid tumors can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov using the identifier NCT05631574.
About COVALENT-111
COVALENT-111 is a multi-site, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase I/II study. In the completed Phase I portion of the trial, healthy subjects were enrolled in single ascending dose cohorts to ensure safety at the prospective dosing levels for type 2 diabetic patients. Phase II consists of multiple ascending dose cohorts and includes adult patients with type 2 diabetes uncontrolled by current therapies. Additional information about the Phase I/II clinical trial of BMF-219 in type 2 diabetes can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov using the identifier NCT05731544.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of covalent small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. A covalent small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional non-covalent drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response. The company is utilizing its proprietary FUSION™ System to advance a pipeline of covalent-binding therapeutic agents against key oncogenic drivers of cancer and metabolic diseases. Biomea Fusion’s goal is to utilize its capabilities and platform to become a leader in developing covalent small molecules in order to maximize the clinical benefit when treating various cancers and metabolic diseases.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements we make in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our cash runway, the clinical and therapeutic potential of our product candidates and development programs, including BMF-219 and BMF-500, the potential of BMF-500 as an FLT3 inhibitor, the potential of BMF-219 as a treatment for various types of cancer and diabetes, our research, development and regulatory plans, the progress of our ongoing clinical trials, including COVALENT-101, COVALENT-102 and our Phase I/II COVALENT-111 study of BMF-219 in type 2 diabetes, our plans to submit IND applications for BMF-500 in patients with FLT3 mutations, our plans to provide clinical updates on the healthy volunteer section of our Phase I/II type 2 diabetes study of BMF-219, BMF-219 in type 2 diabetes patients, and patients in the COVALENT-101 study, our plans to announce a third development candidate from the FUSION platform, and the timing of such events, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions.
Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that we may encounter delays in preclinical or clinical development, the preparation, filing and clearance of INDs, patient enrollment and in the initiation, conduct and completion of our ongoing and planned clinical trials and other research and development activities. These risks concerning Biomea Fusion’s business and operations are described in additional detail in its periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its most recent periodic report filed with the SEC and subsequent filings thereafter. Biomea Fusion explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.
BIOMEA FUSION, INC.
Condensed Statement of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development (1)
|$
|20,539
|$
|11,088
|$
|62,713
|$
|27,996
|General and administrative (1)
|5,737
|3,649
|20,921
|13,671
|Total operating expenses
|26,276
|14,737
|83,634
|41,667
|Loss from operations
|(26,276
|)
|(14,737
|)
|(83,634
|)
|(41,667
|)
|Interest and other income, net
|962
|27
|1,806
|100
|Net loss
|$
|(25,314
|)
|$
|(14,710
|)
|$
|(81,828
|)
|$
|(41,567
|)
|Other comprehensive loss:
|Unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net
|12
|(12
|)
|9
|(10
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(25,302
|)
|$
|(14,722
|)
|$
|(81,819
|)
|$
|(41,577
|)
|Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|(0.86
|)
|(0.51
|)
|(2.80
|)
|(1.74
|)
|Weighted-average number of shares used to
compute basic and diluted net loss per common share
|29,441,596
|29,061,076
|29,271,777
|23,858,552
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Research and development
|$
|1,227
|$
|947
|$
|4,678
|$
|2,637
|General and administrative
|1,489
|984
|5,658
|3,597
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|2,716
|$
|1,931
|$
|10,336
|$
|6,234
BIOMEA FUSION, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Cash, cash equivalents, investments, and restricted cash
|$
|113,400
|$
|175,743
|Working capital
|98,718
|171,924
|Total assets
|129,307
|185,705
|Stockholders' equity
|108,539
|178,783
