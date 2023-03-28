nCino Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

There were 2,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,295 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Q4 Total Revenues of $109.2M, up 46% year-over-year, Fiscal Year 2023 Total Revenues of $408.3M, up 49% year-over-year;
Q4 Subscription Revenues of $92.8M, up 48% year-over-year, Fiscal Year 2023 Subscription Revenues of $344.8M, up 53% year-over-year;
Company Achieves Second Consecutive Quarter of Positive Non-GAAP Operating Income
WILMINGTON, N.C., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, ended January 31, 2023.
“We are pleased with our strong fourth quarter financial results, as we once again exceeded top and bottom-line guidance,” said Pierre Naudé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of nCino. “While there is uncertainty in the banking industry right now, nCino is in an enviable position due to the visibility and resiliency of our business model, our large, diversified, global customer base, and our single platform which provides financial institutions a 360-degree view of their customers. We are confident in our strategy and our ability to continue driving the next wave of modernization in the financial services industry.”
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights
Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights
Recent Business Highlights
Financial Outlook
nCino is providing guidance for its first quarter ending April 30, 2023, as follows:
nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal year 2024 ending January 31, 2024, as follows:
Conference Call
nCino will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results and outlook. The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay at the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website: https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.
About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single cloud-based platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,850 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino’s future performance, outlook, guidance, the assumptions underlying those statements, the benefits from the use of nCino’s solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to risks associated with (i) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation or bank failures; (ii) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions, including as a direct or indirect consequence of higher interest rates; (iii) risks associated with the acquisition of SimpleNexus, (iv) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ or their clients' data; (v) the accuracy of management’s assumptions and estimates; (vi) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution; (vii) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (viii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (ix) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (x) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (xi) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (xii) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization, including SimpleNexus; (xiii) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xiv) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xv) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; and (xvi) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related fees and expenses.
Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.
nCino, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|January 31, 2022
|January 31, 2023
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|88,014
|$
|82,036
|Accounts receivable, net
|74,528
|99,497
|Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, current portion, net
|7,583
|9,386
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|13,384
|16,274
|Total current assets
|183,509
|207,193
|Property and equipment, net
|60,677
|84,442
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|13,170
|10,508
|Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, noncurrent, net
|16,403
|18,229
|Goodwill
|841,487
|839,440
|Intangible assets, net
|180,122
|152,825
|Investments
|4,031
|6,531
|Other long-term assets
|1,615
|8,101
|Total assets
|$
|1,301,014
|$
|1,327,269
|Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|11,366
|$
|11,878
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|21,454
|22,623
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|14,744
|10,897
|Deferred revenue, current portion
|122,643
|154,871
|Financing obligations, current portion
|621
|1,015
|Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|3,548
|3,874
|Total current liabilities
|174,376
|205,158
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|11,198
|7,282
|Deferred income taxes, noncurrent
|1,675
|2,797
|Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|44
|—
|Revolving credit facility, noncurrent
|—
|30,000
|Financing obligations, noncurrent
|33,478
|54,365
|Construction liability, noncurrent
|9,736
|—
|Total liabilities
|230,507
|299,602
|Commitments and contingencies
|Redeemable non-controlling interest
|2,882
|3,589
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock
|55
|56
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,277,258
|1,333,669
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(72
|)
|694
|Accumulated deficit
|(209,616
|)
|(310,341
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,067,625
|1,024,078
|Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,301,014
|$
|1,327,269
nCino, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|Fiscal Year Ended January 31,
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|Revenues
|Subscription
|$
|62,802
|$
|92,828
|$
|224,854
|$
|344,752
|Professional services and other
|12,153
|16,353
|49,011
|63,563
|Total revenues
|74,955
|109,181
|273,865
|408,315
|Cost of revenues
|Subscription
|18,501
|27,766
|64,508
|106,265
|Professional services and other
|12,784
|17,161
|46,905
|63,341
|Total cost of revenues
|31,285
|44,927
|111,413
|169,606
|Gross profit
|43,670
|64,254
|162,452
|238,709
|Gross margin %
|58
|%
|59
|%
|59
|%
|58
|%
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|24,674
|33,395
|82,901
|127,669
|Research and development
|23,373
|33,289
|79,363
|121,576
|General and administrative
|25,614
|20,902
|71,545
|83,477
|Total operating expenses
|73,661
|87,586
|233,809
|332,722
|Loss from operations
|(29,991
|)
|(23,332
|)
|(71,357
|)
|(94,013
|)
|Non-operating income (expense)
|Interest income
|21
|288
|194
|403
|Interest expense
|(537
|)
|(958
|)
|(1,514
|)
|(2,807
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|(952
|)
|4,142
|(1,277
|)
|(1,356
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(31,459
|)
|(19,860
|)
|(73,954
|)
|(97,773
|)
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|(24,863
|)
|1,912
|(23,833
|)
|4,071
|Net loss
|(6,596
|)
|(21,772
|)
|(50,121
|)
|(101,844
|)
|Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
|(310
|)
|(211
|)
|(1,569
|)
|(1,119
|)
|Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
|833
|(353
|)
|894
|1,995
|Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc.
|$
|(7,119
|)
|$
|(21,208
|)
|$
|(49,446
|)
|$
|(102,720
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to nCino, Inc.:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.51
|)
|$
|(0.93
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|100,319,094
|111,161,074
|96,722,464
|110,615,734
nCino, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Fiscal Year Ended January 31,
|
2022
|
2023
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc.
|$
|(49,446
|)
|$
|(102,720
|)
|Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
|(675
|)
|876
|Net loss
|(50,121
|)
|(101,844
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,006
|34,652
|Non-cash operating lease costs
|2,534
|3,840
|Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts
|5,779
|8,459
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|—
|177
|Stock-based compensation
|28,477
|50,232
|Deferred income taxes
|(24,280
|)
|1,627
|Provision for bad debt
|90
|806
|Net foreign currency losses
|1,860
|1,548
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(13,507
|)
|(26,795
|)
|Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts
|(11,045
|)
|(12,235
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(2,503
|)
|(3,433
|)
|Accounts payable
|8,796
|35
|Accounts payable, related parties
|(4,363
|)
|—
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|7,311
|(1,210
|)
|Deferred revenue
|24,317
|33,527
|Operating lease liabilities
|(2,580
|)
|(4,767
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(19,229
|)
|(15,381
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|(268,994
|)
|676
|Acquisition of assets
|—
|(563
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(5,463
|)
|(18,338
|)
|Purchase of investments
|(4,031
|)
|(2,500
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(278,488
|)
|(20,725
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility
|—
|50,000
|Payments on revolving credit facility
|—
|(20,000
|)
|Payments of debt issuance costs
|—
|(367
|)
|Stock issuance costs
|(210
|)
|—
|Exercise of stock options
|13,907
|3,750
|Stock issuance under the employee stock purchase plan
|2,543
|4,450
|Principal payments on financing obligations
|(318
|)
|(1,121
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|15,922
|36,712
|Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(1,231
|)
|(1,587
|)
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(283,026
|)
|(981
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|371,425
|88,399
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|88,399
|$
|87,418
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|88,014
|$
|82,036
|Restricted cash included in other long-term assets
|385
|5,382
|Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|88,399
|$
|87,418
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In nCino’s public disclosures, nCino has provided non-GAAP measures, which are measurements of financial performance that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, nCino uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing our financial results. For the reasons set forth below, nCino believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.
There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by nCino’s management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. nCino compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. nCino encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.
nCino, Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended January
|Fiscal Year Ended January 31,
|2022
|2023
|2022
|2023
|GAAP total revenues
|$
|74,955
|$
|109,181
|$
|273,865
|$
|408,315
|GAAP cost of subscription revenues
|$
|18,501
|$
|27,766
|$
|64,508
|$
|106,265
|Amortization expense - developed technology
|(1,427
|)
|(4,252
|)
|(2,604
|)
|(17,019
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|(239
|)
|(310
|)
|(960
|)
|(1,430
|)
|Restructuring charges1
|—
|(4
|)
|—
|(4
|)
|Non-GAAP cost of subscription revenues
|$
|16,835
|$
|23,200
|$
|60,944
|$
|87,812
|GAAP cost of professional services and other revenues
|$
|12,784
|$
|17,161
|$
|46,905
|$
|63,341
|Amortization expense - other
|—
|(47
|)
|—
|(94
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|(1,314
|)
|(1,699
|)
|(5,195
|)
|(7,263
|)
|Restructuring charges1
|—
|(333
|)
|—
|(333
|)
|Non-GAAP cost of professional services and other revenues
|$
|11,470
|$
|15,082
|$
|41,710
|$
|55,651
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|43,670
|$
|64,254
|$
|162,452
|$
|238,709
|Amortization expense - developed technology
|1,427
|4,252
|2,604
|17,019
|Amortization expense - other
|—
|47
|—
|94
|Stock-based compensation
|1,553
|2,009
|6,155
|8,693
|Restructuring charges1
|—
|337
|—
|337
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|46,650
|$
|70,899
|$
|171,211
|$
|264,852
|The following table sets forth reconciling items as a percentage of total revenue for the periods presented.2
|GAAP gross margin %
|58
|%
|59
|%
|59
|%
|58
|%
|Amortization expense - developed technology
|2
|4
|1
|4
|Amortization expense - other
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Stock-based compensation
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Restructuring charges1
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Non-GAAP gross margin %
|62
|%
|65
|%
|63
|%
|65
|%
|GAAP sales & marketing expense
|$
|24,674
|$
|33,395
|$
|82,901
|$
|127,669
|Amortization expense - customer relationships
|(888
|)
|(2,168
|)
|(2,141
|)
|(8,670
|)
|Amortization expense - trade name
|(162
|)
|(604
|)
|(162
|)
|(2,417
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|(2,105
|)
|(3,139
|)
|(7,520
|)
|(13,283
|)
|Restructuring charges1
|—
|(1,333
|)
|—
|(1,333
|)
|Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense
|$
|21,519
|$
|26,151
|$
|73,078
|$
|101,966
|GAAP research & development expense
|$
|23,373
|$
|33,289
|$
|79,363
|$
|121,576
|Stock-based compensation
|(1,606
|)
|(3,145
|)
|(6,186
|)
|(11,602
|)
|Restructuring charges1
|—
|(2,135
|)
|—
|(2,135
|)
|Non-GAAP research & development expense
|$
|21,767
|$
|28,009
|$
|73,177
|$
|107,839
|GAAP general & administrative expense
|$
|25,614
|$
|20,902
|$
|71,545
|$
|83,477
|Stock-based compensation
|(2,664
|)
|(3,463
|)
|(8,616
|)
|(16,654
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses
|(9,104
|)
|(206
|)
|(10,006
|)
|(2,276
|)
|Litigation expenses
|(2,158
|)
|(1,054
|)
|(10,326
|)
|(6,147
|)
|Restructuring charges1
|—
|(1,212
|)
|—
|(1,212
|)
|Non-GAAP general & administrative expense
|$
|11,688
|$
|14,967
|$
|42,597
|$
|57,188
|GAAP loss from operations
|$
|(29,991
|)
|$
|(23,332
|)
|$
|(71,357
|)
|$
|(94,013
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,477
|7,071
|4,907
|28,200
|Stock-based compensation
|7,928
|11,756
|28,477
|50,232
|Acquisition-related expenses
|9,104
|206
|10,006
|2,276
|Litigation expenses
|2,158
|1,054
|10,326
|6,147
|Restructuring charges1
|—
|5,017
|—
|5,017
|Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|$
|(8,324
|)
|$
|1,772
|$
|(17,641
|)
|$
|(2,141
|)
|The following table sets forth reconciling items as a percentage of total revenue for the periods presented.2
|GAAP operating margin %
|(40
|)%
|(21
|)%
|(26
|)%
|(23
|)%
|Amortization of intangible assets
|3
|6
|2
|7
|Stock-based compensation
|11
|11
|10
|12
|Acquisition-related expenses
|12
|—
|4
|1
|Litigation expenses
|3
|1
|4
|2
|Restructuring charges1
|—
|5
|—
|1
|Non-GAAP operating margin %
|(11
|)%
|2
|%
|(6
|)%
|(1
|)%
|GAAP net loss attributable to nCino, Inc.
|$
|(7,119
|)
|$
|(21,208
|)
|$
|(49,446
|)
|$
|(102,720
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,477
|7,071
|4,907
|28,200
|Stock-based compensation
|7,928
|11,756
|28,477
|50,232
|Acquisition-related expenses
|9,104
|206
|10,006
|2,276
|Litigation expenses
|2,158
|1,054
|10,326
|6,147
|Restructuring charges1
|—
|5,017
|—
|5,017
|Tax (benefit) provision related to the SimpleNexus acquisition
|(24,646
|)
|860
|(24,646
|)
|860
|Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments
|(3
|)
|(2
|)
|(12
|)
|(14
|)
|Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
|833
|(353
|)
|894
|1,995
|Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc.
|$
|(9,268
|)
|$
|4,401
|$
|(19,494
|)
|$
|(8,007
|)
|Basic and diluted GAAP net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. per share
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.51
|)
|$
|(0.93
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share
|100,319,094
|111,161,074
|96,722,464
|110,615,734
|Basic non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute basic non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share
|100,319,094
|111,161,074
|96,722,464
|110,615,734
|Diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share
|100,319,094
|113,417,769
|96,722,464
|110,615,734
|Free cash flow
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(21,052
|)
|$
|(22,020
|)
|$
|(19,229
|)
|$
|(15,381
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(1,823
|)
|(4,449
|)
|(5,463
|)
|(18,338
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|(22,875
|)
|$
|(26,469
|)
|$
|(24,692
|)
|$
|(33,719
|)
|Principal payments on financing obligations3
|(137
|)
|(663
|)
|(318
|)
|(1,121
|)
|Free cash flow less principal payments on financing obligation
|$
|(23,012
|)
|$
|(27,132
|)
|$
|(25,010
|)
|$
|(34,840
|)
1 Stock-based compensation benefit related to restructuring is included in Stock-based compensation.
2 Columns may not foot due to rounding.
3 These amounts represent the non-interest component of payments towards financing obligations for facilities.
CONTACTS
INVESTOR CONTACT
Harrison Masters
nCino
+1 910.734.7743
Harrison.masters@ncino.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Kathryn Cook
nCino
+1 919.691.4206
Kathryn.cook@ncino.com