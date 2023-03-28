Submit Release
Ultragenyx to Present at Guggenheim’s Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days

/EIN News/ -- NOVATO, Calif., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases, today announced that Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., the company's chief executive officer and president, will present at Guggenheim’s Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 10:45 a.m. ET.

The live and archived webcast of the panel will be accessible from the company’s website at https://ir.ultragenyx.com/events-presentations. The replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company's website at: www.ultragenyx.com.

Contacts
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Investors  
Joshua Higa 
ir@ultragenyx.com  

Media  
Jeff Blake 
415-612-7784 
media@ultragenyx.com 


