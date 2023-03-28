Vincerx Pharma Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

There were 2,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,240 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- First cohort dosed in Phase 1 first-in-human dose-escalation study of VIP236, an αvβ3 small molecule drug conjugate (SMDC) in advanced solid tumors
IND filing for antibody drug conjugate (ADC) VIP943 remains on track for mid-2023; expected to be in clinic in the second half 2023
Anticipate dosing first patient in Phase 1b combination study of enitociclib and approved Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor in CLL in second quarter 2023
Expected cash runway into late 2024
PALO ALTO, Calif., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, and provided a corporate update.
“Vincerx made great progress in 2022, advancing multiple programs while moving closer towards achieving our mission of improving outcomes for patients with cancer,” said Ahmed Hamdy, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Vincerx. “We are particularly excited with the advancements we have made with our bioconjugation platform. This quarter, we started dosing the first cohort in our Phase 1 dose-escalation study in advanced solid tumors for VIP236, our first-in-class, front-runner αvβ3 SMDC with a tailored design to efficiently target aggressive and metastatic cancers. To date, we have generated robust preclinical results demonstrating how VIP236 can deliver up to 40 times more drug to the cancer, while sparing the surrounding tissues and normal organs. We look forward to sharing preclinical data at the upcoming AACR meeting, highlighting how VIP236 showed monotherapy efficacy in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), gastric cancer, triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), renal cell carcinoma (RCC), colorectal cancer (CRC), and metastatic TNBC in vivo cancer models. Additionally, we will share exciting preclinical data in gastric cancer, where VIP236 showed improved efficacy in vivo compared with ENHERTU®, an approved ADC.”
“There have been some exciting developments in the ADC space recently, and our team has done great work positioning Vincerx to be a key player through the development and advancement of our next-generation, modular bioconjugation platform. Our lead ADC is VIP943, a novel anti-CD123 antibody that combines a unique payload class of kinesin spindle protein inhibitors (KSPi), a proprietary legumain-cleavable linker, and our CellTrapper™ modification of the KSPi, which allows for intracellular accumulation. CD123 is a validated target in myeloid malignancies, including higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), which are the first indications we are pursuing. MDS and AML are aggressive and heterogeneous in their genetic makeup, and current treatments are quite toxic with high rates of relapse. This past ASH, we presented exciting preclinical data where, for the first time, we showed that our KSPi payload, linker and CellTrapper technology had a significant improvement in safety over Mylotarg™, an approved ADC for the treatment of AML. We also showed that VIP943 did not cause cytokine release in human blood cells. This indicates a potential reduced risk in the clinic for cytokine release syndrome, which is a common side effect of other CD123 targeting dugs (eg, ADCs and bispecifics). We believe these preclinical results, especially the improved safety over Mylotarg, demonstrate the benefit of our technology, which was designed to address some of the well-known challenges of existing ADCs. We remain on track to file the IND for VIP943 by mid-2023 and expect to get VIP943 into the clinic in the second half of this year,” added Dr. Hamdy.
“We also remain excited about enitociclib, our CDK9 inhibitor, and anticipate dosing the first patient in our Phase 1b enitociclib combination study with an approved BTK inhibitor in CLL next quarter. While great progress has been made in the treatment of CLL, limiting patients’ exposures to toxicities, preventing resistance, and minimizing risk of relapse and death following prolonged BTK inhibition monotherapy remain unmet needs. Our objective in the Phase 1b study is to put patients on a time-limited treatment, thus reducing their exposure to toxicities and preventing resistance to the BTK inhibitor,” concluded Dr. Hamdy.
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS
Bioconjugation Platform
Enitociclib, Positive Transcription Elongation Factor b (P-TEFb)/CDK9 inhibitor
Additional Corporate Highlights:
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS
ABOUT VINCERX PHARMA, INC.
Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Vincerx) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing differentiated and novel therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer. Vincerx has assembled a seasoned management team with a proven track record of successful oncology drug development, approvals, and value creation. The company’s diverse pipeline consists of enitociclib, currently in Phase 1, and a proprietary modular bioconjugation platform, which includes a small molecule drug-conjugate, VIP236, in Phase 1, and preclinical next-generation antibody drug conjugates, VIP943 and VIP924.
Vincerx is based in Palo Alto, Calif., and has a research facility in Monheim, Germany. For more information, please visit www.vincerx.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, expectations and events, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “suggest,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “potential,” “on-target,” “on track,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Vincerx’s business model, expected cash runway, pipeline, strategy, timeline, product candidates and attributes, and preclinical and clinical development, timing, and results. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance or events. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding future business developments, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control.
Actual results, conditions and events may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic, financial, legal, political, and business conditions; the potential effects of health epidemics and pandemics, including COVID-19; risks associated with preclinical or clinical development and trials, including those conducted prior to Vincerx’s in-licensing; failure to realize the benefits of Vincerx’s license agreement with Bayer; risks related to the rollout of Vincerx’s business and the timing of expected business and product development milestones; changes in the assumptions underlying Vincerx’s expectations regarding its future business or business model; Vincerx’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize product candidates; Vincerx’s capital requirements, availability and uses of capital, and cash runway; and the risks and uncertainties set forth in Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K most recently filed with or furnished to the SEC by Vincerx. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Vincerx disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Vincerx and the Vincerx logo are our trademarks. This press release also contains trademarks and trade names that are the property of their respective owners.
Vincerx Pharma, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
|December 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|11,663
|$
|111,459
|Short-term marketable securities
|40,796
|-
|Prepaid expenses
|134
|182
|Other current assets
|3,371
|200
|Total current assets
|55,964
|111,841
|Right-of-use assets
|3,064
|3,949
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|177
|233
|Other assets
|81
|1,653
|Total assets
|$
|59,286
|$
|117,676
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,065
|$
|2,019
|Accrued expenses
|4,923
|4,715
|Lease liability
|1,024
|738
|Common stock warrant liabilities
|144
|6,447
|Total current liabilities
|9,156
|13,919
|Lease liability, net of current portion
|2,412
|3,436
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|50
|-
|Total liabilities
|11,618
|17,355
|Total stockholders' equity
|47,668
|100,321
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|59,286
|$
|117,676
Vincerx Pharma, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|For the years ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|$
|4,050
|$
|5,369
|$
|18,953
|$
|22,575
|Research and development
|11,373
|12,338
|52,152
|40,081
|Restructuring
|-
|-
|2,469
|-
|Total operating expenses
|15,423
|17,707
|73,574
|62,656
|Loss from operations
|(15,423
|)
|(17,707
|)
|(73,574
|)
|(62,656
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(31
|)
|11,256
|6,303
|23,358
|Interest income
|460
|-
|664
|-
|Other income (expense)
|1,351
|(21
|)
|1,240
|(8
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|1,780
|11,235
|8,207
|23,350
|Net loss
|$
|(13,643
|)
|$
|(6,472
|)
|$
|(65,367
|)
|$
|(39,306
|)
|Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.65
|)
|$
|(0.31
|)
|$
|(3.11
|)
|$
|(2.29
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|21,138
|20,841
|21,029
|17,176