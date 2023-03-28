Submit Release
Larimar Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days

/EIN News/ -- BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that company management will participate in a virtual fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings at the Guggenheim Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days, which are taking place from April 3 – 4, 2023.

Details on the fireside chat can be found below.

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Time:
 4:35 PM ET
Webcast Link: https://kvgo.com/gmrdc/larimar-therapeutics-inc-april-2023 
   

A live webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed using the link above. Following the conclusion of the fireside chat, a replay will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page of Larimar’s website.

About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, CTI-1601, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

Investor Contact:                                                        
Joyce Allaire                                                                
LifeSci Advisors                                                        
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com                                                 
(212) 915-2569

Company Contact:
Michael Celano        
Chief Financial Officer
mcelano@larimartx.com
(484) 414-2715


Primary Logo

