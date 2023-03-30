Real Estate Investment Company in SoCal seeks investors for deep-discount and off-market properties

Hubbard Enterprises, LLC

Hubbard Enterprises, LLC has demonstrated success finding, selling and acquiring discounted, off-market properties and plans to continue expanding its portfolio

It’s important to be thorough but no investor wants to wait any longer than necessary for a deal to close. I focus on transactions that are going to be as seamless as possible for likeminded investors” — Terry Hubbard, CEO - Hubbard Enterprises, LLC

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the real estate market continues to show a decline in home prices, real estate investment company Hubbard Enterprises, LLC is seeking new investors for off-market and deep-discount properties to support the company's portfolio expansion goals within the continental United States.

Hubbard Enterprises, LLC based in Southern California, is owned and operated by Terry Hubbard, an investor with more than 20 years experience in real estate. The company has had success in flipping inexpensive tax deeds properties and is currently looking to acquire as-is single-family homes in other states independently and/or with fellow investors.

“I am always interested in partnering with serious investors who know exactly what types of properties they need to support their portfolio growth,” said Hubbard. “There are many opportunities with off-market properties that we can find investors for, or potentially partner with as I continue to grow Hubbard Enterprises’ portfolio.”

Hubbard Enterprises, LLC is also able to present off-market properties to investors who want to close in as little as 8-21 days.

“It’s important to be thorough but no investor wants to wait any longer than necessary for a deal to close. I focus on transactions that are going to be as seamless as possible for like-minded investors,” said Hubbard.

For more information about Hubbard Enterprises, LLC visit www.HubbardInvesting.com or contact 424-463-4144. Also, the CEO can be followed on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/hubbardenterprisesllc/.