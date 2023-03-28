Once considered weeds, these 7 plants are garden beauties – and good for the ecosystem

There were 2,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,240 in the last 365 days.
The simplest definition of a weed is any plant growing where it's not wanted.
But for years in gardening, that usually has included any wild plant growing alongside the cultivated varieties from the garden center. This meant that most wild plants were considered weeds no matter how pretty they might have looked in the garden.
That's changing.
"There is a big push to have the gardening public use more natives in their gardens because of their natural adaptation to our climate and particularly their support of native insect populations," said Brian Maynard, a University of Rhode Island professor of plant sciences and the treasurer of the Rhode Island Wild Plant Society (RIWPS).
In honor of National Weed Day, which is celebrated on March 28, and the start of the gardening season, The Providence Journal asked RIWPS for some of the "weeds" that are deserving of a place in the garden.
Here's the list:
If you don't have them already growing on your property, some of these plants can be found at nurseries, but others are trickier to track down.
That said, the Rhode Island Wild Plant Society does have two plant sales a year. This year, the first will be May 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Casey Farm, 2325 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. The second will be June 3, 9 a.m. to noon, at the URI Botanical Gardens, 105 Upper College Rd., South Kingstown.
There will be members-only pre-sales the hour before both events.