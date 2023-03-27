Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,240 in the last 365 days.

URI police detective participates in Super Plunge to benefit Special Olympics

University of Rhode Island Det. Mark Brasil, fifth from the right, poses with Super Plunge team members, including honorary team member Mike Walter, center, and Mark’s wife, Ann-Marie. (Photo by Erin Walsh/Phlash Fotography & Artistry)

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The University of Rhode Island said one of their police detectives participated in the annual Rhode Island Special Olympics Super Plunge.

University officials said Det. Mark Brasil took a dip in the cold ocean water at Salty Brine Beach, making this his fifth year “Freezing’ for a reason.”

The annual event was started in 2013 by Chief Elwood Johnson of the Richmond Police Department. Officials said the event has grown exponentially since.

The funds raised by the event go to more than 4,000 athletes who compete in year-round events hosted by Special Olympics Rhode Island with no cost to them or their families.

The Super Plunge is similar to the Law Enforcement Torch Run Plunge, with one major difference, URI officials said.

“Instead of plunging into near-freezing waters a single time, Super Plungers must plunge once an hour for 24 consecutive hours,” they stated.

The Super Plunge team consisted of 12 members, including their captain, Michael Bullock, who Brasil says “is one of the most dedicated and inspirational teammates one could hope to have.” Bullock is a Special Olympics athlete. 

Typically, the law enforcement plunge– and the Super Plunge – attract about 200 participants.

Most of the participants are police officers and firefighters, Special Olympic athletes and their families, local residents and students from neighboring schools.

A celebration was held following the fundraiser at George’s Galilee in Narragansett.

You just read:

URI police detective participates in Super Plunge to benefit Special Olympics

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more