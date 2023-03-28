BCI B Troop East-Royalton / Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2005573

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Daniel Hall

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12/5/22

LOCATION: Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

ACCUSED: Alan Butler

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

VICTIM:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/5/22, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks received a report that Alan Butler was in possession of child pornography. Detectives from Royalton barracks initiated an investigation where a warrant was subsequently issued for Butler’s cell phone. As a result of the investigation, child pornography was located on that electronic device and Alan Butler was arrested for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material. Butler was released on a citation to appear at Orange County Court on 4/5/23.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 4/5/23

COURT: Orange County

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes