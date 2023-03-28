BCI B Troop East-Royalton / Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

There were 2,487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,308 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2005573
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Daniel Hall
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/5/22
LOCATION: Randolph, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material
ACCUSED: Alan Butler
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
VICTIM:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/5/22, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks received a report that Alan Butler was in possession of child pornography. Detectives from Royalton barracks initiated an investigation where a warrant was subsequently issued for Butler’s cell phone. As a result of the investigation, child pornography was located on that electronic device and Alan Butler was arrested for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material. Butler was released on a citation to appear at Orange County Court on 4/5/23.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 4/5/23
COURT: Orange County
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes