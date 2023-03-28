Williston Barracks / Transportation & Possession of Crack Cocaine in detention facility

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1001796

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 3/22/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility (CRCF)

VIOLATION: Transportation of a Regulated Drug into a Detention Facility / Possession of Cocaine

ACCUSED: Samantha Danforth

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 22, 2023, Samantha Danforth, an inmate at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, was found to be in possession of crack cocaine that she transported into the facility. On 3/28/23 she was issued a citation for the above charges. Danforth is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on April 27, 2023 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/27/23 @ 0815 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

