Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,308 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Transportation & Possession of Crack Cocaine in detention facility

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1001796

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea                     

STATION:    Williston                 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 3/22/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility (CRCF)

VIOLATION: Transportation of a Regulated Drug into a Detention Facility / Possession of Cocaine

 

ACCUSED:  Samantha Danforth                                           

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 22, 2023, Samantha Danforth, an inmate at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, was found to be in possession of crack cocaine that she transported into the facility. On 3/28/23 she was issued a citation for the above charges. Danforth is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on April 27, 2023 at 0815 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  4/27/23 @ 0815 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Williston Barracks / Transportation & Possession of Crack Cocaine in detention facility

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more