Williston Barracks / Transportation & Possession of Crack Cocaine in detention facility

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1001796
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 3/22/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility (CRCF)
VIOLATION: Transportation of a Regulated Drug into a Detention Facility / Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Samantha Danforth
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 22, 2023, Samantha Danforth, an inmate at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, was found to be in possession of crack cocaine that she transported into the facility. On 3/28/23 she was issued a citation for the above charges. Danforth is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on April 27, 2023 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/27/23 @ 0815 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.