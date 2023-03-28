Attorney General Ford Announces Arrest of Two Men for Child Solicitation in Undercover Operation

Carson City, NV – Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced investigators from the Office of the Attorney General led a sting operation including assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, Clark County School Police and Las Vegas City Marshalls, which resulted in two arrests on March 23, 2023.

“Anyone seeking to engage in sex trafficking with minor must be brought to justice and I am proud of the work our investigators and partners did in this operation, said AG Ford. “My office will always work to investigate individuals involved in these abhorrent and unlawful actions.”

During the operation, Bronson Floyd Hayes, 50 and Sergio Francisco Bautista, 35, were arrested after negotiating sexual services with a decoy. Both were charged with Soliciting a Child and Luring a Person Under 16 with a Computer to Commit a Sex Act, and booked in the Clark County Detention Center.

This operation highlights the dangers our children can face when they are in online spaces. It is imperative that parents discuss these dangers, particularly regarding online chats with strangers, with their children.

Alert local law enforcement or file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General if you have information about the sexual solicitation or sex trafficking of a minor.

