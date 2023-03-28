Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,298 in the last 365 days.

Virtual Listening Sessions: Opportunities to Inform Development of New HSV Addendum to the STI National Strategic Plan

HIV-STI-Strategies

Mark your calendars! The HHS Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP) wants to hear from members of the STI community during two virtual listening sessions on April 4 and April 6, 2023.

OIDP is developing an addendum to the STI National Strategic Plan (PDF, 2.49MB) (STI Plan) to include herpes simplex virus (HSV) types 1 and 2 in the United States. The STI Plan provides a roadmap toward a nation where STIs are prevented and where every person has high-quality STI prevention, care, and treatment while living free from stigma and discrimination. To help inform the HSV addendum to the STI Plan, OIDP will host two separate listening sessions for provider and community audiences. To participate, please register here for the Provider Listening Session and here for the Community Listening Session.

These listening sessions provide an opportunity for OIDP, along with leadership from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and other federal agencies involved in the national STI response to listen and learn from providers about the ways the HSV addendum can support their work, as well as an opportunity to listen and learn from the community to center their needs in the HSV addendum. 

Participants will be able to virtually join the listening sessions and provide feedback on a variety of broad topics that will be co-facilitated by staff from OIDP, CDC, and NIH. We understand that within these listening sessions, there could be many topics to cover, so to help start the discussion, potential prompt topics to consider include:

  1. HSV awareness/education, stigma reduction, and discussion of lived experiences
  2. Barriers and facilitators to HSV testing, care, and treatment
  3. HSV research and development of diagnostics, treatment, and vaccines
  4. HSV surveillance and reporting challenges

The virtual listening sessions will take place on:

Providers: Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from 3:00pm-4:30pm (EST)

  • National, state, local, and tribal health departments and organizations
  • Health care providers
  • Scientists/researchers

Community: Thursday, April 6, from 1:00pm- 2:30pm (EST)

  • National STI Coalition Members
  • Advocacy groups
  • Community- and faith-based organizations
  • People with or at risk for HSV

The listening sessions are free and open to the public, but preregistration is requested.

You just read:

Virtual Listening Sessions: Opportunities to Inform Development of New HSV Addendum to the STI National Strategic Plan

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more