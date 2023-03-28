Maureen M. Goodenow, Ph.D., Transitions to New Role at NIH; Bill G. Kapogiannis, M.D., Named Acting Director of OAR

Cross-posted from NIH Office of AIDS Research

Effective March 26, 2023, Maureen M. Goodenow, Ph.D., will transition from her role as NIH Associate Director for AIDS Research and Director of the NIH Office of AIDS Research (OAR) to a new role as Senior Advisor in the NIH Office of the Director (OD). Dr. Goodenow has skillfully led OAR for nearly seven years and is the first woman to serve in the position since its establishment in 1988. During her transformational leadership of OAR, Dr. Goodenow coordinated an HIV research budget increase of over $250 million during the last five years, bringing the total NIH HIV research funding to over $3.2 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2023. Additionally, she developed and implemented a five-year NIH Strategic Plan for HIV and HIV-Related Research FY 2021–2025 and helped NIH garner recognition of the importance of HIV research in the National HIV/AIDS Strategy 2022–2025 by working with the White House Office of National AIDS Policy. Dr. Goodenow will continue to serve as Chief of the Molecular HIV and Host Interactions Section at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is focused on the molecular virology and immunology of HIV infection in youth and pediatrics and the modulation of HIV-associated inflammation by substance use.

Tara A. Schwetz, Ph.D., Acting Principal Deputy Director, NIH, said, “I want to thank Dr. Goodenow for her nearly seven years of leadership of OAR and the NIH HIV Research Program, which have benefitted greatly from her service. I expect that these benefits will continue in her new role in the NIH OD as well as her continued research through her laboratory and research team.”

Bill G. Kapogiannis, M.D., FIDSA, an NIH leader in HIV research for nearly 18 years, will serve as Acting NIH Associate Director of AIDS Research and Acting Director of OAR while a nationwide search for a new director is conducted.

Dr. Kapogiannis joins OAR from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), where he led the Adolescent Medicine Trials Network for HIV/AIDS Interventions, a multicenter U.S.-based research program that evaluates interventions for treatment and management of HIV infection and its complications among youth, as well as for the prevention of HIV transmission in the adolescent population, including HIV vaccine, microbicide, and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) studies. At NICHD, Dr. Kapogiannis served as the scientific director of the Prevention and Treatment through a Comprehensive Care Continuum for HIV-Affected Adolescents in Resource-Constrained Settings Consortium, which is researching optimal strategies to identify youth at risk of HIV infection and those living with HIV, and to enroll them into medical care programs across sub-Saharan Africa and in Brazil to improve their health outcomes. Dr. Kapogiannis directed the NIH RADx-rad PreVAIL kIds Program, which is developing cutting-edge approaches for understanding factors influencing the spectrum of conditions in children infected with SARS-CoV-2.

A board-certified infectious disease specialist in pediatrics and internal medicine, Dr. Kapogiannis earned his M.D. from the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine, where he completed his residency in internal medicine/pediatrics. He completed a combined fellowship in infectious diseases in internal medicine and pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia.