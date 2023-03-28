Verbal Beginnings partners with The Clinician to launch a Patient Reported Outcomes Program for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder

COLUMBIA, Md., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading US-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy provider , Verbal Beginnings, has partnered with The Clinician, a global healthcare company, to pilot a patient reported outcome measures (PROMs) program for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The program aims to support Verbal Beginnings in the delivery of person-centered care, leveraging The Clinician's health platform to digitally collect and analyze health outcomes of children with ASD from the perspective of families and caregivers.

The program will enable Verbal Beginnings' clients, families, and caregivers to remotely report on the health outcomes that matter most to them, including social communication, behavioral functioning, and quality of life. The outcomes collected follow standards set out by the International Consortium of Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM) , a global leader in value-based healthcare and patient-centered outcomes measurement.

A select working group of over 20 Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) at Verbal Beginnings will be utilizing the PROMs data to supplement the clinical support they provide to their clients for the purpose of personalizing and enhancing care delivery.

Diana Wolf, co-Chief Executive Officer, and co-Founder at Verbal Beginnings, as well as a trained BCBA, commented on the program: "We are so excited to partner with The Clinician, to execute our value proposition of providing effective treatment through compassionate care. Taking this step toward developing a comprehensive program for the evaluation of client-centered outcomes for children with Autism will help us establish the effectiveness of our services, help positively influence the field of ABA, and ultimately lead to better outcomes for the Autism population as a whole. The collaboration with The Clinician on these efforts has provided us with both valuable expertise and a user-friendly process for achieving our goals."

Nick Chappell, co-Chief Executive Officer, and co-Founder at Verbal Beginnings, as well as a trained BCBA, commented on the program: "We are excited to now be in a position to effectively execute the efforts of an international community. This is a significant step with "client centered outcomes" that truly ensures individuals with autism are receiving the services that make the improvements they care about. We are proud that this partnership has paved the steps into the new frontier of behavior analytic services".

Dr. Ron Tenenbaum, Co-Founder, and CEO of The Clinician reflected on this new initiative in the US, saying: "Our partnership with Verbal Beginnings will be one of the first use cases to show how outcomes-driven, value-based care can be used to improve the health and wellbeing of children with ASD and their families. We are aligned with Verbal Beginnings' person-centered approach to ASD care and this collaboration represents a valuable opportunity to demonstrate the positive impact of integrating outcome measures into healthcare delivery for children and those who care for them."

About The Clinician

The Clinician is a global healthcare company that is redefining how healthcare is measured and delivered. Their cloud-based health platform, ZEDOC, enables care teams to digitally monitor, inform and empower patients along their entire healthcare journey, from the comfort of their own homes. By supporting the timely exchange of health outcomes, experiences, and educational content between clinical visits, The Clinician provides both care teams and patients with real-time, actionable information to improve health outcomes while reducing costs and inefficiencies. To learn more, visit www.theclinician.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Verbal Beginnings

With the belief that each child can learn, Verbal Beginnings promotes independence and improves the quality of life for children with developmental disabilities through a custom treatment approach based on the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis. Through a team-based approach, Verbal Beginnings creates a supportive and resourceful environment, providing ongoing opportunities for professional growth and advancement. The comprehensive focus on clients and professionals provides Verbal Beginnings with the resources necessary to bring families the life changing services from highly trained teams of Early Intervention Services and ABA therapy professionals.

