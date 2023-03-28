US Nitrile Medical Glove Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028: Featuring Top Glove, Ansell, Kossan, Supermax, Mercator & More

There were 2,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,174 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Nitrile Medical Glove Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the US Nitrile medical glove market in terms of both revenue ($ BN USD) and volume (BN USD). Exhaustive information regarding the US market landscape shifting its dependency for nitrile medical glove from the Asian countries to domestic production is included.
The strategies made by the Asian manufacturers to take a spot on the largest Nitrile glove consumer market through investments, mergers & acquisitions are discussed in the report.
The important factors like COVID-19 which increase the consumption of medical gloves 10 times, the outbreak of Mpox virus, "tripledemic "condition, and rise of viral flu's impacting the demand for nitrile medical glove is considered in the report.
The newly established domestic vendors competing with the global glove manufacturers are included and profiled in the report. The shift towards manufacturing eco-friendly nitrile medical glove among key players is included in the report.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the US Nitrile medical glove market and its market dynamics for 2023?2028 in US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report includes detailed information regarding the suppliers and end-users in the US nitrile medical glove market.
Nitrile medical glove is one of the largely used PPE. It is made using a material called nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR). These are largely used by the healthcare professionals for both surgeries and patient examination. Nitrile gloves offer a safe alternative to latex and a high resistance to many chemical and pharmaceutical products.
This glove provides high level of comfort to the users, particularly tear-resistant and as protection against various puncture injuries. These positive features increased their adoption rate over the other material made medical gloves in the market.
