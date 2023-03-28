L.A.'s Bioscience Community Mourns the Passing of SoCalBio Founder, President and CEO Ahmed Enany

The bioscience community in Los Angeles is deeply saddened by the passing of Ahmed Enany, Founder, President and CEO of the Southern California Biomedical Council (SoCalBio), on March 22, 2023 following a recent illness. He was 68 years old.

Mr. Enany created SoCalBio in 1995 as part of the Rebuild LA initiative following the 1992 civil unrest in Los Angeles. Over the years, he built it into one of the nation's largest member-supported associations serving the bioscience, medical device and digital health industries. SoCalBio currently has more than 450 corporate and institutional members across the Greater Los Angeles region.

"The board of SoCalBio is deeply saddened by the loss of the incredible human being who was Ahmed Enany," said Robert Greenberg, MD, PhD, Chairman of SoCalBio. "We can't imagine a world without him, but we are equally determined to carry forth his legacy and expand on the platform he built."

For nearly three decades, SoCalBio has been instrumental in helping emerging firms gain access to capital, potential partners and business support services while promoting technology transfer and workforce training/job creation. SoCalBio's marquee events, including the annual Investor & Partnership Conference and the Digital Health Conference, are leading platforms for biomed start-ups to tap new funding sources.

Mr. Enany's vision and tireless efforts played a vital role in helping build the life science industry in Southern California. His prodigious networking and interpersonal skills brought together thousands of people and helped launch countless ventures. Industry insiders knew him as L.A.'s "Mr. Biotech." Those who knew him well also cherished Ahmed as a mentor, advocate, philosopher and friend.

"No one contributed more or worked harder than Ahmed Enany to build and strengthen the life sciences ecosystem in the greater Los Angeles region," added Jonathan G. Lasch, PhD, Vice Chairman of SoCalBio. "Whether it was researchers, managers, service providers, investors or politicians, Ahmed knew them all and joyfully built a network across all shapes and sizes of companies and academic institutions. He connected all of us in a meaningful and powerful way, helping everyone who sought his support. His talent and zeal were unique and we will sorely miss him."

A native of Egypt, Mr. Enany graduated at the top of his class with a degree in political science from Cairo University before coming to the United States in 1978 to attend UCLA, where he studied political science, urban planning and regional economic development.

Mr. Enany served as a board member of the California Technology Council (a strategic partner of the UCLA Business of Science Center) and as an advisory member at several institutions of higher learning, including Santiago Canyon College and Cal Poly Pomona. He was currently teaching a bioengineering course ("MedTech Innovation: Entrepreneurial Opportunities in Medical Technology") at UCLA focused on preparing students for careers in healthcare, product development and entrepreneurship.

Mr. Enany's kindness and generosity were boundless and well-known. He will be sorely missed but leaves behind a rich legacy of helping make the Los Angeles region a center for bioscience innovation.

A memorial is planned (date to be announced) at the Athenaeum on the California Institute of Technology campus.

About SoCalBio:

SoCalBio is a nonprofit, member-supported trade association that promotes bioscience research, development, manufacturing, job creation and overall economic growth in the Greater Los Angeles region. The Council's programs help local firms access capital, potential partners, and business support services. The annual SoCalBio Conference has grown to become the region's premier showcase for emerging life-science companies and technologies. SoCalBio also promotes technology transfer and workforce training while informing policymakers and the public at large about the benefits of the region's life-science industry. More information about SoCalBio is available at www.socalbio.org.

