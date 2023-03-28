Rob Campbell-Watt joins TRC Companies as Executive Director, ESG and Climate Advisory

TRC Companies has announced Rob Campbell-Watt as Executive Director of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Climate Advisory.

WINDSOR, Conn., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRC Companies has announced Rob Campbell-Watt as Executive Director of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Climate Advisory.

Campbell-Watt will lead TRC's strategy and execution to help clients meet their ESG and climate goals through advancing decarbonization and resiliency solutions, including clean and resilient energy technologies.

"Rob's experience and leadership in the ESG and Climate space is highly valuable in TRC's pursuit of organic growth," said Chris Vincze, CEO of TRC, "we have been leading in the climate space for years and are proud to continue our mission to solve the challenges of making the earth a better place to live – community by community and project by project."

TRC's ESG and Climate Advisory group was formed to address the Climate Challenge and Energy Transition, including decarbonization and resiliency strategies and implementation for clients, with cross-connections throughout our Infrastructure, Power, Environmental and Digital business units.

"I'm excited to be joining TRC, a known leader in this ESG and climate space," said Campbell-Watt. "With a history of excellence, TRC is positioned for continued growth, providing end-to-end solutions to address ESG and decarbonization needs. I look forward to supporting the growth of the ESG and Climate Advisory team."

Previously, Campbell-Watt was the ESG Market Leader for GHD and held various leadership roles in sustainability, resilience and decarbonization prior to joining TRC. He received his Bachelor of Science from the University of New South Wales and his Master of Environmental Law from the University of Sydney.

About TRC Companies

Groundbreaker. Game changer. Innovator. TRC is a global firm providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions that address local needs. For more than 50 years, we have set the bar for clients who require consulting, construction, engineering, and management services, combining science with the latest technology to devise solutions that stand the test of time. TRC's more than 7,000 professionals serve a broad range of public and private clients, steering complex projects from conception to completion to help solve the toughest challenges. We break through barriers for our clients and help them follow through for sustainable results. TRC is ranked #17 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

