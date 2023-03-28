There were 2,492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,148 in the last 365 days.
AMSTERDAM, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by Wavestone as a neutral third-party, will host a free digital debate featuring an international panel of global experts on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, to discuss the critical question:
"In a decarbonized world, will freedom of mobility be affordable to only a happy few?"
The live webcast will begin at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To foster an open fact-based discussion, the audience is invited to participate in a 30-minute Q&A session.
To register for the event, please use the following link: https://live.freedomofmobilityforum.org/
|
AGENDA (All times EDT)
|
|
|
8:30 a.m.
|
Overview of panelists and facilitator
|
8:40 a.m.
|
Understanding the facts
|
9:05 a.m.
|
Discussing the challenges
|
9:30 a.m.
|
Exploring the solutions
|
9:55 a.m.
|
Open Q&A
|
10:25 a.m.
|
Wrap-up & closing
For those unable to attend the live session, a recorded replay will be made available on the website.
To follow the event or share on social media, please use the hashtags #FreedomOfMobilityForum or #FreedomOfMobility
Freedom of Mobility Forum
The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by Wavestone as a neutral third-party, is an international gathering of passionate problem-solvers committed to fact-based discussions that challenge the status quo, expand perspectives and identify how best to enable safe, affordable and sustainable freedom of mobility for a society facing the implications of global warming. For more information, visit freedomofmobilityforum.org.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/register-for-first-freedom-of-mobility-forum-live-digital-debate-on-march-29-301783459.html
SOURCE Stellantis