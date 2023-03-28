Shipman Welcomes Former NY Assistant Solicitor General Eric Del Pozo to Appellate Practice

The veteran appellate and civil rights advocate begins a new chapter after nearly a decade of public service

HARTFORD, Conn., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shipman & Goodwin LLP is pleased to announce that former Assistant Solicitor General for the New York State Attorney General Eric Del Pozo has joined the firm as Partner in the Litigation and Appellate Practices.

"We are delighted to welcome Eric to Shipman & Goodwin," said Managing Partner Leander A. Dolphin. "He has argued and briefed appeals surrounding some of the most pressing and precedent-setting issues of the past decade, and we are excited to offer his expertise to our clients."

A deeply experienced advocate, Del Pozo has argued close to fifty appeals in federal and state court and briefed nearly one hundred appeals over the course of his tenure. These appeals frequently involved complex and precedent-setting questions in areas such as telecommunications, healthcare reimbursement, insurer insolvency, coastal management, business and consumer fraud, tax enforcement, free speech, religious rights, and defamation. Eric defended New York's concealed-carry licensing law at the U.S. Supreme Court in NYSRPA v. Bruen and was instrumental in crafting the ongoing defense of New York's updated gun-safety statutes.

As Assistant Solicitor General for New York State, Del Pozo was at the forefront of New York law and public policy, litigating appeals on behalf of the State and its officers and agencies. Eric is a two-time recipient of the Louis J. Lefkowitz award from the New York State Solicitor General for outstanding appellate advocacy (2022 & 2017). While with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, Eric secured affirmances of numerous complex felony convictions.

Eric's career, defined by his passion for justice and public service, is reflected in his active pro-bono practice, which has included filing an amicus curiae brief in support of a petition for certiorari, prompting a unanimous summary reversal by the U.S. Supreme Court of the lower court's grant of qualified immunity.

"I am excited to join Shipman's litigation and appellate practices and provide our clients with the same dedication, professionalism, and strategic thinking that I have applied throughout my legal career," said Del Pozo. "Shipman does excellent work in the appellate litigation space, and I look forward to working with their accomplished team to provide legal services of the highest quality."

Eric served as a law clerk to the Honorable Raymond J. Dearie of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York and the Honorable Reena Raggi of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He graduated from Dartmouth College and is a summa cum laude Valedictorian of St. John's University School of Law.

About Shipman & Goodwin LLP:

Shipman's value lies in its commitment to its clients, to the profession, and to the community. With more than 140 lawyers in offices throughout Connecticut and New York, the full-service law firm serves the needs of local, regional, national, and international clients that include public and private companies, educational institutions, governmental entities, non-profit organizations, and individuals. Shipman is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion within the firm, the legal profession, and the community. Shipman has participated in Diversity Lab's Mansfield Rule since 2019 and earned Mansfield Certification Plus status for the third consecutive year in 2022. Shipman was also recognized by Women Inc. Magazine as one of the "Top 100 Law Firms for Women." The National Law Journal also ranked Shipman as the eighth most inclusive firm for women in their 2021 national survey. For more information, visit http://www.shipmangoodwin.com.

