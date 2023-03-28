Bauer College of Business and Focus EduSolutions Partner to Offer Executive Education Programs for Professional Development

Bauer College Executive Education has partnered with Focus EduSolutions to offer executive education programs to enhance professional development. This collaboration will allow Bauer College to expand its executive education courses and enable students to gain practical skills and industry knowledge in various fields.

Bauer College Executive Education is proud to announce its partnership with Focus EduSolutions to offer a variety of executive education programs aimed at advancing professional development and expertise. This collaboration will enable Bauer College to expand its portfolio of executive education courses and provide students with practical skills and industry knowledge in a variety of fields.

Focus EduSolutions has developed a suite of courses that are tailored to the needs of modern-day professionals, with a focus on Industry 4.0 skills and other in-demand areas. The courses offered include Building Professional Expertise in Industry 4.0, Food Truck Entrepreneurship, Trucking Operations, Insurance Sales, Data Analytics Bootcamp, Cybersecurity Bootcamp, and Digital Marketing Bootcamp.

Bauer College Executive Education programs that are now available through this partnership with Focus EduSolutions include Women in Leadership, Mini MBA in Finance, Presentation Skills, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the Workplace, Employee Retention in Turbulent Times, Human Resource & Strategic Management for Energy Sector Leaders, Mini MBA Healthcare, Mini MBA Supply Chain, Financial Management for Non-Financial Managers, and Mini MBA Data Analytics.

These executive education programs are designed for busy professionals and executives, with most courses requiring only a few weeks of study. The programs are also designed to be flexible, allowing students to learn at their own pace and on their own schedule.

About the Bauer College of Business: The Bauer College of Business is Houston's most comprehensive business school, offering a range of degree programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels. The college's mission is to provide an innovative learning environment that fosters growth, entrepreneurship, and diversity, and prepares students for the global business environment.

The college's faculty is made up of leading scholars and experts in their fields, and the college has strong ties to the business community in Houston and beyond. The college's focus on practical, real-world learning has earned it a reputation as one of the top business schools in the country.

About Focus EduSolutions: Focus EduSolutions is a Boston-based company that works with colleges, universities, and industries to create micro-credentials to meet the needs of industries throughout the country. These micro-credentials are developed by Focus EduSolutions in partnership with subject matter experts directly from the industry and industry associations. Their mission is to create an education system that truly addresses the needs of the industry, provides alternative methods of education for future generations that are cost and time effective, and creates stronger relationships between higher education institutions and industry, for permanent culture change and workforce development solutions. Their certificates address the skills gaps that currently exist in the workforce, assist industries in their transformational changes, and provide educational opportunities for future generations of the industry.

