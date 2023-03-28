CURE Media Group Announces the 2023 Extraordinary Healer® Award Finalists

There were 2,485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,209 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Texas, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE®, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates and research that reaches more than 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers, today announced the finalists for the 2023 Extraordinary Healer® award. This award honors oncology nurses whose compassion and expertise improve the lives of their patients. The award presentations and winner announcement will be held on April 26 at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and will be live streamed on curetoday.com.
“We are honored to celebrate these inspiring oncology nurses for dedicating themselves to improving the lives of their patients and for their outstanding contributions to oncology care,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of CURE Media Group. “These individuals are truly remarkable, and we express our gratitude for their unwavering devotion to their patients and for positively impacting the lives of numerous people.”
The finalists for the 2023 Extraordinary Healer® award are:
CURE’s Extraordinary Healer® award celebration will feature a keynote address by Shannon Miller, seven-time Olympic medalist, mother of two and cancer survivor. She is the first U.S. gymnast to win two back-to-back world all-around titles and led the “Magnificent Seven” to the first gold medal for the U.S. women’s team at the 1996 Olympic games.
In 2011, Miller was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. She underwent surgery and chemotherapy and is now cancer-free. Miller has made it her mission to empower women to make their health a priority and is an advocate for early detection, awareness and research.
For more information on the 2023 Extraordinary Healer® event, click here.
This event is supported by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.
About CURE Media Group
CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research, and education. CURE® has become the most widely distributed and read consumer publication in the United States for patients with cancer, survivors and their caregivers. The platform includes its industry-leading website curetoday.com; innovative video programs; a series of educational and inspirational events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.
About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson
At Janssen, we are creating a future where the disease is a thing of the past. We’re the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, working tirelessly to make that future a reality for patients everywhere by fighting sickness with science, improving access with ingenuity, and healing hopelessness with heart. We focus on areas of medicine where we can make the biggest difference: Cardiovascular & Metabolism, Immunology, Infectious Diseases & Vaccines, Neuroscience, Oncology, and Pulmonary Hypertension.
Media Contact:
Lauren Garafola
MJH Life Sciences
lgarafola@mjhlifesciences.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5264b088-176c-443d-81f0-48c47600d677