Peer Mentoring Institute Launches the First “AI-Enabled Leader” Applied MBA Program for the Age of AI and ChatGPT

The first leadership program specifically designed to help leaders and managers navigate the rapidly evolving world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ChatGPT
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Peer Mentoring Institute announces the release of the first leadership program specifically designed to help leaders and managers navigate the rapidly evolving world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ChatGPT. The “AI-Enabled Leader” Applied MBA Peer Program had its soft release in early March and officially goes live on Monday, April 3rd, 2023. The virtual program includes the Institute’s Applied MBA foundation, where participants apply in their workplace what they are learning during the program, addressing the Achilles heel of ineffective traditional training. This can also result in a positive ROI where the program both pays for itself and produces continuing, real returns.
“Whether we like it or not, the current wave of AI embodied by Chat-GPT will be far more disruptive than most people think,” commented Peer Mentoring Institute CEO, Mr Mike Russell. “ChatGPT and related technologies are already taking a wrecking ball to Internet marketing, including content generation. That's just the more visible part of the iceberg, and this wave is on top of changes still rippling from the pandemic like the “great resignation,” “quiet quitting,” and sweeping alterations in workers’ expectations."
"Call it what you want … tsunami, earthquake, perfect storm … organizations are in upheaval. This in turn has a profound impact on how leaders need to lead and manage. Equipping leaders to deal with these changes is the gap filled by the “AI-Enabled Leader” program. With unprecedented change, comes unprecedented challenges. Leaders need relevant skills to effectively manage the challenges – and they need to learn and apply those skills now. Not changing now is the risky move, not the change itself.”
Ms Bella St John, Peer Program product developer and author of the book, “AI-AGI Revolution – Will This Change What it Means to be Human?” due for release on Wednesday, April 5th, 2023, had this to say about the importance of companies effectively preparing their leaders for changes that are already happening: “Organizations need to think carefully about how they will handle this inevitable transition. As AI and ChatGPT become increasingly popular, it is important that companies understand the implications. The list is seemingly endless regarding how AI is already impacting organizations, so it is essential that leaders stay up to date with how to manage and lead in a rapidly changing landscape. Learning the ‘what’ and ‘how’ isn’t enough anymore AND waiting to see what will happen is NOT an option. Consider the implications of the speed of adoption of this technology: November 30, 2022, ChatGPT was released. December 4, 2022 (4 DAYS later) it had 1 MILLION users. February 1, 2023 (8 WEEKS later) there were 100 MILLION users! Leaders urgently need to develop a new way of thinking – a new way of managing. That is why we created the ‘AI-Enabled Leader Peer Program’ – and is the only one of its kind that than can achieve positive ROI.”
With the rise of this new wave of AI, it is now essential that leaders adapt themselves and their organizations.
Contact
Mike Russell
Peer Mentoring Institute
+1 949-438-6453
mike@peer-mentoring.com