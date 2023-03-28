Oregon DEQ announces $13.3 million in grants for medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicle charging infrastructure

There were 2,487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,274 in the last 365 days.
“The importance of reducing emissions from the transportation sector is clear,” said Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, who represents parts of the city of Portland and Washington County. “The state’s investment in Oregon DEQ’s pilot program to fund planning and construction of new heavy-duty electric vehicle charging infrastructure is an important part of this effort. This initial list of projects will help Oregon fleets shift away from diesel and toward more sustainable fuels and better air quality.”
Cars, trucks and other parts of the transportation sector make up just over 35% of greenhouse gas emissions in Oregon.
Funding was awarded in two categories: Capital Improvement Grants for projects ready to make eligible on-site structural alterations or repairs, and Technical Assistance Grants for projects requiring funds for research and planning future medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission charging construction.
Recipients and awards include:
Capital Improvement Grants:
Recipient: Albertsons Companies, Inc.
Primary Area: Portland Metro Area
Project Type: Warehouse Fleet and Equipment Charging
Grant Amount: $210,314
Recipient: Airport Drayage Company
Primary Location: Portland Metro Area
Project Type: Private Drayage Fleet Charging
Grant Amount: $1,330,688
Recipient: Allied Waste Transfer Services of Oregon, LLC
Primary Location: Bend
Project Type: Refuse Fleet Charging
Grant Amount: $867,363.92
Recipient: Brownstone International (Iron Horse)
Primary Location: Portland Metro Area
Project Type: Private Drayage Charging
Grant Amount: $1,080,000
Recipient: Capitol Recycling and Disposal, Inc.
Primary Location: Salem Metro Area
Project Type: Refuse Fleet Charging
Grant Amount: $221,600
Recipient: Fleet Maintenance, Inc.
Primary Location: Portland Metro Area
Project Type: Fleet Charging Yard
Grant Amount: $100,000
Recipients: MTR Western
Primary Location: Portland Metro Area
Project Type: Private Fleet Charging
Grant Amount: $1,244,320
Recipient: City of Newberg
Primary Location: Newberg (Yamhill County)
Project Type: Government Fleet Charging
Grant Amount: $257,200
Recipient: Philips 66 (United Pacific 76)
Primary Location: Tigard
Project Type: Public Medium-Duty Charging
Grant Amount: $579,552
Recipient: City of Portland
Primary Location: Portland Metro Area
Project Type: Government Fleet Charging
Grant Amount: $432,834
Recipient: Teacup Lake Nordic Club
Primary Location: Hood River
Project Type: Electric Snow Groomer Charging
Grant Amount: $120,000
Recipient: WattEV
Primary Location: Salem Metro Area
Project Type: Heavy-Duty Charge Lot
Grant Amount: $6,542,086
Technical Assistance Grants:
Recipient: Umpqua Indian Development Corporation
Primary Area: Douglas County
Project Type: Heavy-Duty Transport Charging Planning
Award Amount: $241,500
Recipient: Wasco County Public Works
Primary Area: Wasco County
Project Type: Government Fleet Electrification Planning
Award Amount: $100,000
“Oregon DEQ is committed to supporting the transition from older, more polluting diesel trucks and equipment to our vision of a zero-emissions future,” said DEQ Air Quality Division Administrator Ali Mirzakhalili. “The forward-looking investment from the Oregon Legislature into our new grant program will result in new charging facilities across the state. This expansion to the charging infrastructure will further fuel the transformation of Oregon’s medium- and heavy-duty fleet.”
Electrifying fleets is a long-term effort, requiring layers of planning, analysis, investment, change management and maintenance. A successful applicant provided clear project plans, detailed fleet transition strategies plans, site assessments and more. Selected projects cover a range of publicly and privately owned vehicles and equipment, including public works fleets, buses, shipping yard equipment, refuse trucks, electric snow groomers and more.
DEQ’s goal is to learn from the projects as they progress, with the hope of supporting future efforts to transition to even more medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles and charging infrastructure.
About The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality protects human health and the environment by controlling air and water pollution, reducing the impacts of manufactured products and cleaning up contaminated properties. DEQ engages the public in decision-making and helps communities solve problems in ways that are economically and environmentally sustainable.
Media contact:
Susan C. Mills, DEQ public affairs specialist, Susan.Mills@deq.oregon.gov, 503-956-9648
