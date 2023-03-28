Oregon DEQ announces $13.3 million in grants for medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicle charging infrastructure

Statewide, OR—As part of ongoing efforts to improve air quality and public health, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality today announced $13.3 million in funding for 14 projects helping to establish a network of new and leading-edge zero-emission charging stations. Funds from the Oregon Zero-Emission Fueling Grant program will bring more charging infrastructure to the growing medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicle sector, which includes trucks, buses, delivery vans and more. The Oregon Legislature established the pilot program in 2022 through HB 5202 and HB 4139 . It is one of the first large scale ventures into medium- and heavy-duty charging in the state.

“The importance of reducing emissions from the transportation sector is clear,” said Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, who represents parts of the city of Portland and Washington County. “The state’s investment in Oregon DEQ’s pilot program to fund planning and construction of new heavy-duty electric vehicle charging infrastructure is an important part of this effort. This initial list of projects will help Oregon fleets shift away from diesel and toward more sustainable fuels and better air quality.”

Cars, trucks and other parts of the transportation sector make up just over 35% of greenhouse gas emissions in Oregon.

Funding was awarded in two categories: Capital Improvement Grants for projects ready to make eligible on-site structural alterations or repairs, and Technical Assistance Grants for projects requiring funds for research and planning future medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission charging construction.

Recipients and awards include:

Capital Improvement Grants:

Recipient: Albertsons Companies, Inc.

Primary Area: Portland Metro Area

Project Type: Warehouse Fleet and Equipment Charging

Grant Amount: $210,314

Recipient: Airport Drayage Company

Primary Location: Portland Metro Area

Project Type: Private Drayage Fleet Charging

Grant Amount: $1,330,688

Recipient: Allied Waste Transfer Services of Oregon, LLC

Primary Location: Bend

Project Type: Refuse Fleet Charging

Grant Amount: $867,363.92

Recipient: Brownstone International (Iron Horse)

Primary Location: Portland Metro Area

Project Type: Private Drayage Charging

Grant Amount: $1,080,000

Recipient: Capitol Recycling and Disposal, Inc.

Primary Location: Salem Metro Area

Project Type: Refuse Fleet Charging

Grant Amount: $221,600

Recipient: Fleet Maintenance, Inc.

Primary Location: Portland Metro Area

Project Type: Fleet Charging Yard

Grant Amount: $100,000

Recipients: MTR Western

Primary Location: Portland Metro Area

Project Type: Private Fleet Charging

Grant Amount: $1,244,320

Recipient: City of Newberg

Primary Location: Newberg (Yamhill County)

Project Type: Government Fleet Charging

Grant Amount: $257,200

Recipient: Philips 66 (United Pacific 76)

Primary Location: Tigard

Project Type: Public Medium-Duty Charging

Grant Amount: $579,552

Recipient: City of Portland

Primary Location: Portland Metro Area

Project Type: Government Fleet Charging

Grant Amount: $432,834

Recipient: Teacup Lake Nordic Club

Primary Location: Hood River

Project Type: Electric Snow Groomer Charging

Grant Amount: $120,000

Recipient: WattEV

Primary Location: Salem Metro Area

Project Type: Heavy-Duty Charge Lot

Grant Amount: $6,542,086

Technical Assistance Grants:

Recipient: Umpqua Indian Development Corporation

Primary Area: Douglas County

Project Type: Heavy-Duty Transport Charging Planning

Award Amount: $241,500

Recipient: Wasco County Public Works

Primary Area: Wasco County

Project Type: Government Fleet Electrification Planning

Award Amount: $100,000

“Oregon DEQ is committed to supporting the transition from older, more polluting diesel trucks and equipment to our vision of a zero-emissions future,” said DEQ Air Quality Division Administrator Ali Mirzakhalili. “The forward-looking investment from the Oregon Legislature into our new grant program will result in new charging facilities across the state. This expansion to the charging infrastructure will further fuel the transformation of Oregon’s medium- and heavy-duty fleet.”

Electrifying fleets is a long-term effort, requiring layers of planning, analysis, investment, change management and maintenance. A successful applicant provided clear project plans, detailed fleet transition strategies plans, site assessments and more. Selected projects cover a range of publicly and privately owned vehicles and equipment, including public works fleets, buses, shipping yard equipment, refuse trucks, electric snow groomers and more.

DEQ’s goal is to learn from the projects as they progress, with the hope of supporting future efforts to transition to even more medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles and charging infrastructure.

