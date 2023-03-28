Insulin Market Size to Reach USD 30 Bn by 2031 Due to Increase in Incidence of Diabetes | Exclusive Study by TMR

North America is expected to be the largest insulin market during the forecast period. The presence of key manufacturers including Eli Lilly and Company and Becton, Dickinson, and Company is a significant factor driving the market in the region.

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Transparency Market Research, the global insulin market was worth USD 18.5 Bn in 2021. The market is predicted to reach USD 30 Bn by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.



A growing number of people with diabetes, increased exposure to the main diabetes risk factors, increasing demand for insulin analogs, technological advancements in the industry of insulin delivery equipment, and favorable medical reimbursements are all expected to contribute to the growth of the insulin market during the forecast period.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 18.5 Bn in 2021 Estimated Value USD 30 Bn by 2031 Growth Rate - CAGR 4.3% Forecast Period 2022–2031 No. of Pages 160 Pages Market Segmentation By Mode of Action and Source Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies covered Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Tonghua Dongbao, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk A/S, Julphar, Biocon Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Ypsomed AG, Biodel, Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG

During the forecast period of 2022 to 2031, it is expected that factors such as a rise in the number of diabetic patient pool, increasing obesity rates among elderly people, greater understanding of the benefits of insulin, as well as government initiatives that will enhance healthcare will propel the growth of the insulin market.

Another significant aspect influencing the expansion of space is developments in the formulation. For example, Fiasp (Novo Nordisk) is a mixture of niacinamide (Vitamin-B3) and insulin aspart that can enhance the drug's early absorption. The only inhaled medication on the market that doesn't require syringes or needles is Afrezza (Mannkind). Phase 3 clinical studies are also being conducted for the oral insulin capsule made by Oramed Pharmaceuticals. By Q4 2023, the business intends to submit the BLA. The successful introduction of this product may provide patients with another choice. During the anticipated period, these advancements are anticipated to provide new possibilities in the worldwide insulin market.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The global insulin market is expected to garner a 4.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

By mode of action, premixed insulin administration to increase in forthcoming years

Simultaneously, long-acting insulin is expected to garner a significant market share from 2022 to 2031



Global Insulin Market Trends

In 2021, the long-acting insulin market generated a sizeable portion of total revenue. The segment is anticipated to be driven by elements like patent protection and strong demand owing to long-term effects.

Among the top items in this market area are Toujeo, Xultophy, Insulatard, Levemir, and Lantus. In contrast, insulin with a rapid onset of action promotes quicker absorption.

Lispro, Aspart, and glulisine are important products in this market. Lispro stood out among them, having the largest sales in 2021.



Global Insulin Market: Regional Landscape

In terms of revenue, North America led the market in 2021, mostly because of the dominance of branded goods and the region's rising illness prevalence. In 2020, the CDC estimated that 37.3 million Americans had diabetes, of whom 28.7 million had been diagnosed and 8.5 million had not.

Additionally, 96 million adults age 18 and older possess prediabetes. Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi are a few of the main companies that are actively active in this area.

Asia Pacific is predicted to experience significant growth throughout the forecast period due to factors like growing geriatric and target populations, an increase in partnerships for the research and development of biosimilars, the geographical expansion of key players, and active involvement of the government and nonprofits sectors in the market space.



Global Insulin Market: Key Players

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Tonghua Dongbao

Eli Lily and Company

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk A/S

Julphar

Biocon Ltd

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Ypsomed AG

Biodel, Inc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Other prominent players

Some developments by the key players are as follows:

Biocon announced in February 2022 that it purchased the biosimilar portfolio of Viatris for US$ 3.335 billion . The direct commercialization approach for BBL's portfolio of present and prospective biosimilars is expedited by this deal. To ensure continuity of client service and a seamless transition to BBL, Viatris will provide commercial as well as additional transition services over an anticipated two-year timeframe.

announced in that it purchased the biosimilar portfolio of Viatris for . The direct commercialization approach for BBL's portfolio of present and prospective biosimilars is expedited by this deal. To ensure continuity of client service and a seamless transition to BBL, Viatris will provide commercial as well as additional transition services over an anticipated two-year timeframe. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized an expanded label for Lyumjev®, which is an insulin lispro-AABC injection of 100 units/mL, as well as a fast-acting insulin from the leading company, Eli Lilly and Company, in 2021. It is intended to help patients dealing with type 1 diabetes as well as type 2 diabetes better control their blood sugar levels.

Global Insulin Market Segmentation

By Mode of Action

Rapid-Acting

Short-Acting

Intermediate-Acting

Premixed

Long-acting



By Source

Modern Insulin

Human Insulin

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



