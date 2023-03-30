Juntoku International Establishes a New Secondary Investment Division with a New Structure

For its investment business, the company is adopting a more diversified strategy.
OSAKA, JAPAN, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Juntoku International, a major independent asset manager who puts customers' capital to work through active investing solutions across a wide variety of capabilities, today announced that it has established a new department that will improve market methodology and risk assessment methods for the firm's private equity secondaries business.
The private equity secondary market, often known as private equity secondaries or simply secondaries, refers to the purchase and sale of pre-existing client commitments to private equity and other alternative investment funds. Juntoku International has been involved in value creation since its founding, and is presently employing a team of market professionals with a combined expertise to assess, discover, and strategize opportunities in the secondary market.
The firm has maintained its standing as an alpha investment manager throughout Asia Pacific region, and it is positioned to pursue better profit margins in the global financial sector. Along with the current workforce, the newly established department will consider enlarging the team of professionals.
“Our representatives have been bringing awareness to the tasks that may be faced and solved with huge potential through our dedication, thorough approach, and deep understanding of our mission of valuing customer satisfaction”, said Sakai Bunzo, Senior Business Investment Manager of Juntoku International. “We will maintain our firm's position in the secondary market and achieve our most aspirational ambitions while remaining grounded and devoted to the values that brought us together, as well as enhancing the trust of our global family of clients”, added Mr. Sakai.
“We chose to structure a more specialized instrument of profit potential and take use of the expert vision of business on a worldwide scale because the team was there and the demand from our clients was there”, said Erik Nilsen, Business Development Manager at Juntoku International.
About Juntoku International
Juntoku-International.com is an asset management company dedicated to ensuring stability and growth for its customers' wealth and investments. The company is serving a complex clientele that includes high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors, such as corporations, endowments, mutual funds, charities, hedge funds and pension funds. It is led by a partnership of experienced investment professionals with their own established practices. Juntoku International's strategies are based on a bottom-up, underlying research-driven and focused investment methodology that has been developed through time. To assist our customers achieve their financial goals, we seek to deliver creative, thorough, and functional long-term management. Our goal is to build meaningful, authentic long-term client connections while also acting as responsible citizens towards our clients, community, and beyond.
