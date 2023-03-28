Theft from Elderly Couple Leads to Felony Indictment of Clinton County Man

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A Clinton County grand jury has indicted a man on three felony charges stemming from a scheme that defrauded an elderly couple of more than $50,500, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

The indictment charges Michael Foster with two counts of theft from a person in a protected class and one count of telecommunications fraud, both third-degree felonies.

Foster – through his business, Five 13 Properties – accepted a down payment to build a house for an elderly couple but did not perform any work, deliver any materials or refund any money. From June 2021 through January 2022, he used text messages to maintain the charade and continue to steal money from the couple.

The attorney general’s Economic Crimes Unit, a part of the Consumer Protection Section, investigated the matter and will prosecute the case.

Ohioans who suspect unfair or deceptive business practices should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

