5 Major Aquaculture Market Size Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Outlook, and Forecasts By 2025

5 major aquaculture market accounted for $62.5 Bn in 2018 & is projected to reach $87.6 Bn by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Government regulations such as regional trade agreements establishing preferential terms of trade among two or more trading partners in the same region has been imperative in the growth of global trade in the past several decades and has been one of the major factors that drive the growth of the aquaculture market in high adoption regions.

Whys and wherefores of market ups and downs

Increase in fish production to meet food supply, technological advancements in the field of aquaculture, and rise in demand from livestock and fisheries have boosted the growth of the global 5 major aquaculture market. However, surge in temperature and water pollution hampers the market growth. On the contrary, evolution in inland fishing and use of more sustainable technology in aquaculture is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6065

Major market players

Blue Ridge Aquaculture

Huon Aquaculture Group Pty Ltd.

Eastern Fish Co.

RoyMarine Harvest ASA

ASMAK - International Fish Farming Holding Company

Promarisco

Nireus Aquaculture S.A.

Stehr Group Pty Ltd.

Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2f01a5bd6483b56b9f13c284146532c3

Tilapia to manifest fastest growth through 2025

The tilapia segment is projected to portray the fastest growth during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 5.6%. This is due to increased consumption in the U.S. and African. Moreover, it is low in saturated fat, calories, carbohydrates, and sodium content making it a good protein source, which drives the growth of the segment. However, the salmon segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing nearly one-fourth of the global 5 major aquaculture market, owing to increase in demand from the hospitality, QSR food and nutrition sector, and favorable environment for rearing fish due to improved techniques and technology in the catchment area. Moreover, presence of supportive norms and regulation coupled with smooth trade relations across several countries supplemented the market growth.

Request For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6065

China dominates the global market

The market across China held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than two-fifths of the global 5 major aquaculture market, owing to increased import of yellowtail in China and increasing popularity of sushi in the region. Moreover, the region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The report includes analysis of the market across several other regions such as the U.S., Europe, Russia, and Japan.

Similar Reports:

Solid Beverage Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solid-beverages-market

Meal replacement shakes market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/meal-replacement-shakes-market

Aloe vera based drink market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aloe-vera-based-drink-market

Chitosan powder market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chitosan-powder-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.