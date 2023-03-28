Fountainhead Ranks No. 25 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

There were 2,487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,207 in the last 365 days.
ORLANDO, Fla., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine revealed that nonbank direct lender Fountainhead is No. 25 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast region economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.
"We're honored to be recognized as one of the region's fastest-growing companies," said Founder and CEO Chris Hurn. "The impressive growth and our ranking among the top 25 is because of the entire Fountainhead team's commitment to helping grow America's small businesses."
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 673 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 25,844 jobs and nearly $7 billion to the Southeast region's economy. Companies based in the Miami, Florida, Fairhope, Alabama, and Covington, Louisiana areas had the highest growth rate overall.
Founded in 2015, Fountainhead is one of only 14 Small Business Administration (SBA) approved nationwide, nonbank, direct commercial lending firms (SBLCs or Small Business Lending Companies) specializing in providing growth financing and funding commercial real estate projects for small-to-midsize businesses utilizing SBA 7(a), SBA 504, low LTV conventional loans. Fountainhead directly serves entrepreneurs and small business owners in addition to working with its referral partners.
Fountainhead made the Top 100 list for most active SBA lenders in the nation in its first full year of operations and earned SBA's coveted "PLP or Preferred Lending Partner" designation in 2019 – both distinctions continue to this day. The company has grown into the largest SBA-approved nonbank lender in the Southeast, the second-largest SBA lender based in Florida and the fastest growing firm in Orlando. The team, collectively, has over 430 years of SBA lending experience and has made loans in all 50 states and six territories resulting in the financing of over $28 billion in total projects over the course of their lending careers.
Methodology
The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
