Lyophilization Market Size Expected to Hit US$ 2.3 Billion by 2032, With 8.8% CAGR: Report By Fact.MR

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global lyophilization market is set to experience strong expansion at an incline of 8.8% CAGR across the 2022-2032 assessment period. As per the report, the market is poised to be valued at US$ 2.3 billion by the end of 2032.
Increasing need for lyophilization for product stability is having a positive impact on the overall growth of the lyophilization market. Pharmaceutical drugs have to be developed and manufactured in high quality conditions, and lyophilization helps in achieving the extended shelf-life of drugs with almost no contamination because it provides the finest aseptic conditions.
Since the prevalence of several diseases is increasing day by day, mainly due to the rising geriatric population, the pharmaceutical industry has experienced growing demand. High growth of the pharmaceutical industry has also driven the lyophilization market.
The acceptance of lyophilized products in the field of pharmaceutical and food processing has increased the adoption of freeze dryers so that products of superior quality can be produced.
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size (2021)
|US$ 926.1 Million
|Estimated Market Value (2022)
|US$ 988.8 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (2032)
|US$ 2.3 Billion
|Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032)
|8.8% CAGR
|Share of Top 5 Countries
|56.7%
|No. of Pages
|170 Pages
|No. of Tables
|80 Tables
|No. of Figures
|196 Figures
Key Takeaways from Market Study
“Increasing demand for lyophilization services in biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, and food processing companies is likely to fuel market growth globally,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Segments Covered in Lyophilization Industry Research
Competitive Landscape
Acquisition of new machines by players helps in providing advanced technology products. Product launches and actively collaborating with other companies are key strategies followed by many market players.
Key Market Players
More Market Insights Available
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the cardiogenic shock market, presenting historical demand data (2012-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.
The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (freeze dryers (tray-style dryers, rotary freeze dryers, manifold freeze dryers), scale of operation (pilot-scale, laboratory-scale, industrial-scale), and end user (biopharmaceutical companies, food & beverage companies, academic & research institutes, CROs & CMOs, hospitals, research laboratories), across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).
