e& and E-Space Collaborate to Drive Global Innovation in Advanced Internet of Things (IoT) and Digital Transformation Solutions

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- e& and E-Space, a global space company focused on bridging Earth and space with the world's most sustainable Low Earth Orbit (LEO) network, today announced plans to develop advanced global IoT, Smart-IoT and digital transformation solutions.

The collaboration seeks to maximise the end-user value derived from borderless smart connectivity and digital solutions across land, sea and sky applications. The cooperation will focus on the creative development of cloud-native digital and IoT solutions optimised with edge-based Artificial Intelligence (edge AI). By leveraging e&'s terrestrial infrastructure and E-Space's advanced space system, including its global LEO constellation and unique device capabilities, the two organisations will create powerful new business models to elevate IoT and digital transformation agendas of governments and large-scale enterprises worldwide.

Mikhail Gerchuk, Chief Executive Officer, e& international, said: "Telecommunications and space technology have a natural synergy, offering enormous opportunities for telco companies to expand their reach and capabilities. From satellite internet to space-based sensors, at e& we see the potential to revolutionise the way we connect, communicate and gather data from space.

With our advanced infrastructure and E-Space's next-generation space system, optimised with edge AI, we will offer a multi-technology platform enabling our customers to embrace a digital-first lifestyle more efficiently. We are confident that we can leverage our combined expertise to create seamless global digital IoT experiences to help our customers advance their digital transformation plans."

The relationship is expected to facilitate e& customer data to connect directly to private data centers without interference from commercial traffic by using peer-to-peer space-based communications to address security and data protection policies and regulations worldwide. Both parties will jointly develop IoT and digital solutions based on AI at the edge as well as everywhere in-between to enable system-wide intelligent decisions and take automated actions to levels beyond traditional IoT.

Greg Wyler, Chief Executive Officer, E-Space added: "There are tremendous opportunities in the terrestrial domain that can be amplified with the use of newer generation space systems coupled with edge AI. We're bringing real-time information with advanced automation to create entirely new suites of global capabilities to advance humanity, improve the planet and automate business processes for greater operational scale and efficiency with reduced costs. We are excited to work with e& to advance their digital transformation journey and augment the customer experience. Together, we can speed the time required to build a smarter, more connected planet, anywhere and anytime."

The collaboration also involves the joint development of global IoT use cases, which will have the potential to create new revenue streams, especially in global tracking and agriculture, using an optimised satellite ecosystem. The portfolio for IoT and digital products can further expand to enable products across land, sea and air environments, anywhere and at any time, with speeds ranging from kilobits per second (Kbps) to megabits per second (Mbps).

E-Space expects to offer the most sustainable and affordable satellite-based system in the digital and IoT ecosystem with coverage available everywhere to support uninterrupted, global real-time data services. The Company estimates it can deliver an over 90 percent reduction in overall system and terminal costs compared to second generation LEO networks*, enabling more governments, business, communities and individuals to access the power of space to achieve more on Earth.

About e&

e& is one of the world's leading technology and investment groups. With consolidated net revenue at AED 52.4 billion and consolidated net profit of AED 10.0 billion for 2022, its high credit ratings reflect the company's strong balance sheet and proven long-term performance.

Founded in Abu Dhabi more than four decades ago as the UAE's first telecommunications company, the Group now operates in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

e& provides innovative digital solutions, smart connectivity and next-generation technologies to a variety of customer segments through its business pillars: etisalat by e&, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital. To learn more about e&, please visit: https://eand.com/

About E-Space

E-Space is a global space company bridging Earth and space with the world's most sustainable low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network. Focused on making connectivity from space universally accessible, secure and actionable, E-Space is fundamentally changing the design, manufacturing and service delivery associated with legacy LEO systems—all at a fraction of the cost—to enable a new class of ubiquitous, real-time communications, Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart-IoT services. The Company's global space-based communications platform is set to connect, track, sense and act on AI-optimized data, gathered from billions of novel E-Space devices deployed planet-wide to help advance humanity, protect the planet and enable smarter business operations. Learn more about E-Space at: e-space.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Instagram.

