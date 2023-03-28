SPIN GENIE REVEALS MARKET STATISTICS ONE YEAR AFTER LEGALIZATION OF ONLINE GAMBLING IN ONTARIO

Expansion of regulated gambling in Ontario successfully attracts new casual players and in-person gamblers to the online market

TORONTO, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Last year's launch of Ontario's iGaming market has likely brought new players to online gambling, with two-in-five (43%) online players gambling online for less than a year, and one-in-four (24%) joining in the past six months, according to a new survey commissioned by regulated online casino operator Spin Genie Ontario . The survey was conducted on the cusp of the upcoming one-year anniversary of legal internet gambling online in Ontario through the Angus Reid Forum, the most trusted source for data in the country.

Two-in-five (43%) online players gambling online for less than a year One-in-four (24%) joining in the past six months

On April 4, 2022, the Ontario government officially launched its legal and regulated iGaming market. The expansion of regulated online gambling from casino to mobile and desktop screens in Ontario has successfully attracted casual players, perhaps including many who previously gambled exclusively in-person. These are the findings of a recent study conducted among Ontario adults (19+) to understand usage habits and public perceptions of the online gaming landscape in the province one year post-legalization.

Among those aware of the site, most (72%) are aware OLG.ca is regulated, but when it comes to other major gaming sites, the vast majority believe such sites are unregulated. Among online players, nearly three-in-ten (28%) did not report using any of the websites/apps presented as options in the survey, suggesting many gamblers are unaware of the implications of legalization or may be using smaller, unregulated sites. However, current players are consistently more likely to believe the platforms they personally use are regulated. This suggests there is an opportunity for further education on the differences between legal and non compliant gambling operators.

The regulation of the online gambling market has prompted operators to enact responsible gambling tools, with 53% of online players agreeing that regulating the online market has made it safer for all who participate. As a regulated casino operator in Ontario, Spin Genie sets the standards in responsible gambling with industry-leading responsible gambling and enhanced player protection tools. Players have the ability to set deposit limits, loss limits and breaks to take control of their gambling. Spin Genie's player protection tools safeguard players from irresponsible gaming habits for the most responsible experience.

While the majority of online players are aware of safe gambling and player protection tools among licensed operators of online gambling sites (65%), one-third (34%) of online players are not aware or unsure of these practices, and comparatively, three-in-five (59%) non-players are not aware or unsure of safe gambling tools. This presents an opportunity for greater education around these practices.

When it comes to the future of the online gambling market and consideration among non-players, Ontarians who play free games online are slightly more open to the idea of gambling than those who do not play online games at all, but both groups remain skeptical of opening an account within the next year. 94% of those who play free games online say it is unlikely they would gamble, and 98% of those who do not play any online games say it is unlikely they would gamble, suggesting less room for market growth in years to come.

For more insights from the report please click here.

About Ontario Online Gambling Sentiments Survey

These are the findings of a study conducted by regulated online casino operator Spin Genie Ontario among Ontario adults (19+) from February 27 - March 3, 2023, to understand the landscape of online gambling in the province, including which websites/apps players use and public perceptions of the online gaming market. Survey participants consisted of 1,501 Ontario adults (19+) who are members of the online Angus Reid Forum, balanced and weighted on age, gender, region and education. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

About Angus Reid Forum

The Angus Reid Forum is Canada's most well-known and trusted online public opinion community, consisting of engaged residents across the country who answer surveys on topical issues that matter to all Canadians.

About Spin Genie

Spin Genie Ontario is a regulated online casino and the destination of choice for the most entertaining slots, nostalgic game shows and live table games. Spin Genie houses 1,300+ online casino games, including popular slots such as Sweet Bonanza, Eye of Horus, and Book of Dead, and leading game series such as Slingo and Bonanza.

Follow @SpinGenieON on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

SpinGenie.ca is regulated by the Alcohol Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and is operated by SkillOnNet Ltd, Office 1/5297 Level G, Quantum House, 75, Abate Rigord Street, Ta' Xbiex, XBX 1120, Malta, under an AGCO Internet Gaming license and pursuant to an agreement with iGaming Ontario . Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly.

Discover Mental Health, Addiction and Problem Gambling Services. ConnexOntario is available 24/7 and can offer support and information regarding services in your community. Visit www.connexontario.ca or call 1-866-531-2600.

SOURCE PRIME ONLINE LTD