SuperMoney Wins "Best Financial Product Comparison Service" Award

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SuperMoney, a leading financial services comparison marketplace, today announced it was awarded the FinTech Breakthrough Award for "2023 Best Financial Product Comparison Service".

Now in its 7th year, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global FinTech market.

The honor follows a breakthrough year of recognitions for SuperMoney which include a spot on Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list of fastest-growing technology companies in North America, and Tearsheet's Embedded Award for Best Example of Customer Implementation of Embedded Finance.

SuperMoney offers consumers a comprehensive comparison platform for a wide range of financial products, including loans, credit cards, checking & savings accounts, insurance, and more. The platform allows users to compare rates, terms, and fees from multiple financial service providers, helping them make informed decisions about their finances.

"We are honored to receive the Best Financial Product Comparison Service Award from FinTech Breakthrough," said Miron Lulic, founder, and CEO of SuperMoney. "At SuperMoney, we are committed to empowering consumers with the information and tools they need to make smart financial decisions. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are thrilled to be recognized as a leader in the financial technology industry."

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards program evaluates nominations from companies worldwide, with winners selected by a panel of independent experts in the financial technology industry. Categories include banking, lending, payments, personal finance, and more.

SuperMoney's comparison platform is a game-changer for consumers looking to make informed decisions about their financial products. Their dedication to providing a transparent, comprehensive, and user-friendly platform, combined with their commitment to transparency and excellence, has earned them the "Best Financial Product Comparison Service" award.

About SuperMoney

Founded in 2013, SuperMoney is a leading platform for financial decision-making. Through its financial services marketplace and embedded finance solutions, SuperMoney provides a one-stop platform for consumers to discover, compare, and transact with leading financial service providers such as Chase, Citi, PNC Bank, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, and Penfed Credit Union. SuperMoney's marketplace is built to reach every American consumer in a way that gives them more choices, greater transparency, and the chance to build long-term financial health. SuperMoney was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for 2021 and 2022 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list of fastest-growing technology companies in North America for 2022. SuperMoney is SOC2/Type II certified for data security by the AICPA. Learn more at http://www.supermoney.com.

