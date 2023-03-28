Global Metal Recycling Equipment Market Report 2023: Increasing Government Regulations on Waste Management and Recycling are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Recycling Equipment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metal recycling equipment market grew from $6.23 billion in 2022 to $6.7 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The metal recycling equipment market is expected to grow to $8.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Major players in the metal recycling equipment market are Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Metso Corporation, Nucor Corporation, CP Manufacturing Inc., JMC Recycling Systems Ltd., Green Machine Sales LLC, Zato srl, Commercial Metals Company, Aurubis AG, SMIS Metal Management Limited, European Metal Recycling Limited, ArcelorMittal S.A., American Baler Company, Marathon Equipment, and General Kinematics India Pvt Ltd.

The metal recycling equipment market consists of sales of balers, shears, shredders, chip briquetting machine. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Metal recycling is the process of removing waste metal, preparing it, and creating new metal material. This recycled metal can be utilised to make metal products, which can then be recycled once used or not needed. The metal recycling equipment are used to recycle metals.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the metal recycling equipment market in 2022 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the metal recycling equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The main metal recycling equipment machine types include shredders, briquetting machines, shears, and granulating machines. Metal recycling shredders are used for processing a wide range of metal scraps. Metal shredders are utilized in metal recycling applications to reduce waste to a uniform shape and size for separation and further processing. The different types of materials include metal, ferrous, non-ferrous, alloys, and composites used in a variety of applications such as automotive, building and construction, shipbuilding, equipment manufacturing, packaging, and consumer appliances.

Increasing government regulations on waste management and recycling across the globe are driving the growth of the metal recycling equipment market. Metals such as aluminium and copper can be recycled to save a lot of energy and natural resources. It also helps to reduce greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and nitrous oxide.

Environmental protection agencies (EPA) are working with environmental officials and governments around the world on waste management and recycling.

For example, in 2021, the government of India announced a Metal Recycling Authority to promote organised recycling of key non-ferrous metals such as aluminum, copper, zInc., and lead. The authority will oversee the formulation of quality standards, certification, and process standards for recycling. Thus, increasing government regulations on waste management and recycling are contributing to the growth of the market.

Continuous research and development is a key trend gaining popularity in the metal recycling equipment market. For instance, in 2021, Japan-based manufacturer of cement products, copper and aluminium products, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, has begun joint research with metal recycling company, Emulsion Flow Technologies Ltd. (EFT), on metal recycling technology utilising the emulsion-flow technique, which is an updated solvent extraction method.

Emulsion-flow is a solvent extraction method that allows for high-efficiency metal extraction and a significant reduction in environmental impact. The technology offers ease of size reduction of equipment and automation of control, has low running costs, and high oil/water separation ability, offering reduced environmental impact.

The countries covered in the metal recycling equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

