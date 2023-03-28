New York, USA, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overactive Bladder Market to Grow Rapidly at a Considerable CAGR During the Forecast Period (2023–2032) | DelveInsight

The overactive bladder market is expected to surge owing to the increase in the prevalent cases of overactive bladder, along with the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period (2023–2032).

DelveInsight's Overactive Bladder Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, overactive bladder emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Overactive Bladder Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the overactive bladder market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

As per Partin et al. (2021), overactive bladder is common in men and women but tends to affect women disparately. Most epidemiologic studies report a prevalence of overactive bladder in women of approximately 1.5 to 2 times that of men and rates of UUI of 2 to 3 times those in men.

that of men and rates of UUI of those in men. Leading overactive bladder companies such as Urovant Sciences, Bayer, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Astellas Pharma Inc, Kyorin Pharmaceutical, Urovant Sciences, Novartis, Astellas Pharma US, Inc., Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, and others are developing novel overactive bladder drugs that can be available in the overactive bladder market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel overactive bladder drugs that can be available in the overactive bladder market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for overactive bladder treatment include URO-902, BAY 1817080, TAC-302, Mirabegron, Vibegron, Darifenacin, Vesicare, SPM 907, Solabegron, Oxybutynin , and others.

and others. The emerging overactive bladder therapies are in the mid-phase of their clinical trials and are awaiting a launch to make the pipeline robust.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major overactive bladder market share @ Overactive Bladder Market Report

Overactive Bladder Overview

Overactive bladder (OAB) is a condition in which a person's need to urinate is so frequent that it negatively affects their life. Urination may be required frequently during the day, at night, or both. Urge incontinence occurs when there is a loss of bladder control. Incontinence affects more than 40% of people with overactive bladder. In contrast, overactive bladder causes 40% to 70% of urinary incontinence. The cause of overactive bladder is unknown. Obesity, caffeine, and constipation are risk factors. Diabetes, poor functional mobility, and chronic pelvic pain may exacerbate the overactive bladder symptoms.

Overactive bladder is characterized by four symptoms: urgency, urinary frequency, nocturia, and urge incontinence. The overactive bladder diagnosis is based primarily on the person's signs and symptoms and excludes other possible causes, such as infection. Urodynamics, a bladder scope, and ultrasound are generally unnecessary. Urine culture may also be performed to rule out infection.

Overactive Bladder Epidemiology Segmentation

The overactive bladder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases

Gender-specific Prevalent Cases

Type-specific Prevalent Cases

Diagnosed and Treatable Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving overactive bladder epidemiology trends @ Overactive Bladder Epidemiological Insights

Overactive Bladder Treatment Market

Overactive bladder is a group of symptoms that, while not fatal, can have a negative impact on quality of life. As a result, physicians must carefully balance the potential benefit of a specific overactive bladder treatment against the risk, severity, and reversibility of adverse effects. All patients with overactive bladder should receive behavioral therapies as first-line therapy (e.g., bladder training, bladder-control strategies, pelvic floor muscle training, fluid management). Antimuscarinic agents can be combined with behavioral strategies.

Oral antimuscarinics are second-line therapies for overactive bladder treatment (e.g., darifenacin [Enablex], fesoterodine [Toviaz], oxybutynin [Ditropan], solifenacin [Vesicare], tolterodine [Detrol], trospium[Sanctura]). When choosing between immediate-release and extended-release formulations, the extended-release formulation is preferred due to lower rates of dry mouth. Transdermal oxybutynin (gel [Gelnique] or patch [Oxytrol]) may also be available.

Since the introduction of anticholinergic medications, Myrbetriq is the first oral overactive bladder treatment with a distinct mechanism of action. The approval of Myrbetriq is a significant step forward in overactive bladder treatment and the ongoing commitment to advancing urological health. In December 2020, the FDA approved vibegron (Gemtesa) for the treatment of adult patients with overactive bladder (OAB) who have symptoms of urge urinary incontinence (UUI), urgency, and urinary frequency.

To know more about overactive bladder treatment, visit @ Overactive Bladder Treatment Drugs

Key Overactive Bladder Therapies and Companies

URO-902: Urovant Sciences

BAY 1817080: Bayer

TAC-302: Taiho Pharmaceutical

Mirabegron: Astellas Pharma Inc

Vibegron: Kyorin Pharmaceutical/Urovant Sciences

Darifenacin: Novartis

Vesicare: Astellas Pharma US, Inc.

SPM 907: Pfizer

Solabegron: GlaxoSmithKline

Oxybutynin: Bayer

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for overactive bladder @ Drugs for Overactive Bladder Treatment

Overactive Bladder Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the overactive bladder are expected to change in the coming years due to the rising prevalence of the disease. In addition, the increasing awareness and rising healthcare spending across the globe will boost the growth of the overactive bladder market. Furthermore, the overactive bladder pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of overactive bladder, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the overactive bladder market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the overactive bladder market in the 7MM.

However, the overactive bladder market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the overactive bladder market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key Overactive Bladder Companies Urovant Sciences, Bayer, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Astellas Pharma Inc, Kyorin Pharmaceutical, Urovant Sciences, Novartis, Astellas Pharma US, Inc., Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, and others Key Overactive Bladder Therapies URO-902, BAY 1817080, TAC-302, Mirabegron, Vibegron, Darifenacin, Vesicare, SPM 907, Solabegron, Oxybutynin, and others

Scope of the Overactive Bladder Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Overactive Bladder current marketed and emerging therapies

Overactive Bladder current marketed and emerging therapies Overactive Bladder Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Overactive Bladder drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Overactive Bladder drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Overactive Bladder Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about overactive bladder drugs in development @ Overactive Bladder Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Overactive Bladder Market Key Insights 2. Overactive Bladder Market Report Introduction 3. Overactive Bladder Market Overview at a Glance 4. Overactive Bladder Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Overactive Bladder Treatment and Management 7. Overactive Bladder Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Overactive Bladder Marketed Drugs 10. Overactive Bladder Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Overactive Bladder Market Analysis 12. Overactive Bladder Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Overactive Bladder Market Drivers 16. Overactive Bladder Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Overactive Bladder Epidemiology Forecast

Overactive Bladder Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted overactive bladder epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Overactive Bladder Pipeline

Overactive Bladder Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key overactive bladder companies, including Sumitovant Biopharma, Velicept Therapeutics, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., Bayer, among others.

Bladder Cancer Market

Bladder Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key bladder cancer companies, including RemeGen Co., Ltd., Taiho Oncology, Inc., Xennials Therapeutics, Flame Biosciences, among others.

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key muscle-invasive bladder cancer companies including SOTIO a.s., Celon Pharma SA, Shanghai PerHum Therapeutics Co., Ltd., 4D Pharma PLC, among others.

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key non-muscle invasive bladder cancer companies, including Theralase Inc., Vaxiion Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Seagen Inc., among others.

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key non-muscle invasive bladder cancer companies including Theralase Inc., Vaxiion Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Seagen Inc., among others.

Other Trending Reports

Treatment Resistant Depression Market | Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market | Overactive Bladder Market | Centronuclear Myopathy Market | Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market | Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Market | Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market | Neurovascular Devices Market | Defibrillators Market | Ventricular Hypertrophy Market | Urolithiasis Market | Alopecia Areata Market | Autonomic Dysfunction Market | Acute Ischemic Stroke Ais Market | Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market | Aspergillosis Market | Biliary Atresia Market | Biliary Tumor Market | Chronic Inducible Urticaria Market | Chronic Insomnia Market | Critical Limb Ischemia Market | Endometriosis Pain Market | Generalized Anxiety Disorder Gad Market | Hallux Valgus Market | Hemophilia B Market | Immunologic Deficiency Syndrome Market | Neuroblastoma Market | Neuromodulation Devices Market | Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market | Osteosarcoma Market | Pemphigus Vulgaris Market | Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market | Pruritus Market | Radiation Toxicity Market | Pulmonary Hypertension Associated With Interstitial Lung Disease Market | Cluster Headaches Market | Foot And Ankle Devices Market | Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market | Bile Duct Neoplasm Market | Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market | Rett Syndrome Market | Tissue Heart Valves Market | Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Market | Subscription Healthcare | Hepatorenal Syndrome Market | Central Venous Catheters Market | Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Machines Market | Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market | Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market | Cardiac Amyloidosis Market | Artificial Iris Market | Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market | Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy Market | Adrenal Crisis Market | Hearing Implants Market | Image Guided Surgery Devices Market | Angioedema Market | Bladder Cancer Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com