Questex's Sensors Converge 2023 Adds Speakers from Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Nokia to its Conference Program

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Sensors Converge 2023 , North America's largest electronics event for design engineers, today announces executives from Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Nokia will participate in the conference program. Sensors Converge takes place June 20-22 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Register here .



Sensors Converge will host two Leaders' Roundtables. One will focus on "Smart Everything: Building an Intelligent Infrastructure Ecosystem from Mobility to Smart Cities and Beyond" with the following speakers:

Jeff DeCoux, Chairman, Autonomy Fellow, Autonomy Institute

Mike Allison, Head of Government and Cities, Nokia North America

Jeremy M. Goldberg, Worldwide Director of Critical Infrastructure, Microsoft

Brandon Barbello, Group Product Manager, Google

The second is focused on "State of the Industry: The New Era of Sensors" and features speakers:

Tom Hunt, Board Member, Wireless Communication Alliance

Simone Mora, PhD, Research Scientist, Senseable City Laboratory, MIT

Preet Sibia, SVP, Power and Sensor Systems, Infineon Technologies Americas Corp.

Reza Saeidpourazar, PhD, Head of Sensors for Amazon Dash Carts, Amazon

Aditya Dayal, Vice President, Artificial Intelligence and Sensors, View Inc.

Peter Hartwell, PhD, Chief Technology Officer, InvenSense, a TDK Group Company

Other speakers featured in this year's roster of industry leaders include: Dr. Elena Fersman, Vice President and Head of Global AI Accelerator at Ericsson; Dr. Christian Peters, Director Smart Sensors & Hardware Systems at Robert Bosch LLC; Bill Jenkins, CTO at FarmX; Tyler Boyle, Research Meteorologist at National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST); Willy Pell, Vice President of Autonomy at Blue River Technology (a John Deere Company); Marlena Nickel, IoT Technology Manager at Shell; among many other experts in the industry.

In addition, today, Sensors Converge unveils its Advisory Board. The Advisory Board includes:

Miguel Adao, Voler Systems

Mike Anderson, The Aerospace Corporation

Jatinder Bajwa, Qualcomm

Brandon Barbello, Google

Sven Beiker, PhD, SAE and Silicon Valley Mobility

Raj Bridgelall, North Dakota State University

Melanie Daniels, Intel

Anthony DePaolantonio, Tesla

Jake Galbreath, Arable Labs

Daniel Gerber, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Neomar Giacomini, Whirlpool Corporation

Jack Gold, J. Gold Associates LLC

Andy Goldenson, Google

Roger Grace, Roger Grace Associates

Kenneth L. Graham, Rolls Royce

Leonard Lee, neXt Curve

Catherine Liao, CardieX

Walt Maclay, Voler Systems

Mary Ann Maher, SoftMEMS

Robert Macdonald, GE Research

Tiana McNeil, T-Mobile

James Odeyinka, Walgreens

Rob Oshana, Analog Devices

Raghuram Rangarajan, Amazon

Chris Svec, iRobot

Peter Torelli, EEMBC

Willard Tu, Marvell

Zachary Whitman-Allen Camera, Meta

Johannes Winkelmann, Sensirion

Brian Zahnstecher, PowerRox, IEEE

Jennifer Zhao, ams AG



"We are excited to add industry thought leaders from the top organizations throughout the world to our already robust conference program. Speakers will cover topics from the entire design process, including enabling innovations and connectivity, process and control design for sustainability and growing applications of the sensors market," said Charlene Soucy, Senior Director of Sensors & Electronics, Questex. "Additionally, we are pleased to work with this group of advisors to help us guide the foundation of our event. Our mission is to deliver an event that meets the needs of our community and the Advisory Board plays an important role in helping us to deliver this to the industry."

Sensors Converge offers several registration options, including the All-Access Pass, which provides access to the entire event including pre-conference workshops and VIP reception, and the Expo Hall Pass, which offers access to over 275 exhibitors, keynotes and main stage sessions. For more information, visit: https://www.sensorsconverge.com/register .

