Casa Systems to Showcase Cable Next-Gen Products and Solutions at ANGA COM 2023

There were 2,455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,172 in the last 365 days.
ANDOVER, Mass., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems CASA today announced it will showcase its next-gen broadband technologies and innovations at ANGA COM 2023. Casa Systems' industry-leading Axyom Cloud-Native Core solutions and versatile network edge devices are powering the future of broadband networks with innovative deployment options that improve business agility, enable greater network capacity, and deliver superior performance for operators.
"Operators are embracing virtualized, cloud-native solutions as they look to modernize their network infrastructure and move key functions from core data centers to the edge of the network," said Weidong Chen, Chief Technical Officer at Casa Systems. "Whether an operator plans to use DOCSIS 4.0, fiber, fixed wireless or 5G, we have developed cloud-native solutions and hyper-scale partnerships to give them world-leading performance, features and scale to grow their business."
At ANGA COM 2023, Casa Systems will highlight the power and versatility of its portfolio of innovative cloud-native and multi-access broadband network solutions and demonstrate how operators can leverage new technologies to do more with less – less power, less space, and less cost – and turn the savings into new revenue generating opportunities. Casa Systems' featured solutions include:
Casa Systems will showcase its full line of end-to-end cloud-native solutions and network edge devices at ANGA COM 2023, May 23-25 in Cologne, Germany, Stand A20, Hall 8. To schedule a meeting with Casa Systems' broadband experts at ANGA COM 2023, visit https://info.casa-systems.com/visit-casa-systems-at-angacom-2023. Further information about Casa Systems and the Company's innovative solutions is available at www.casa-systems.com.
About Casa Systems, Inc.
Casa Systems, Inc. CASA delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today's increasingly personalized world, Casa Systems creates disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximizes revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com.
CASA SYSTEMS PR CONTACT
Alicia Thomas
Casa Systems, Inc.
+1.817.909.8921
alicia.thomas@casa-systems.com