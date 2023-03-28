Lafarge Canada Advances Decarbonisation Commitment with Installation of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in Northern Alberta

Lafarge Canada announced the installation of two electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at its Innovation Hub at Winterburn, in alignment with the company's sustainability goal to reduce indirect carbon emissions from sources.

Following the installation of EV chargers at the Kent Avenue Readymix site in Vancouver, Lafarge's Innovation Hub in northern Alberta's prairie region is Lafarge's first location in Alberta and contributes to the target of one hundred charging stations planned for installation across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

By installing EV charging stations, Lafarge Canada is supporting the transition to clean energy and alternatives to internal combustion engine vehicles; it follows Lafarge's goal of converting its light-duty vehicle fleet to electric vehicles by 2025.

"At Lafarge, we are committed to reducing emissions and improving the sustainability of our operations," says Prez Skiba, Vice President and General Manager, Northern Alberta and Western Canada Ready-Mix. "By making chargers available to our customers and employees, we are removing the barrier to EV charging availability and convenience."

On its journey to net-zero, Lafarge is at the forefront of the construction materials industry, finding solutions where possible to reduce carbon emissions.

"With the installation of electric vehicle chargers across our markets, Lafarge is leading the charge on electric vehicle adoption in Western Canada," says Brad Kohl, President and CEO, Western Canada. "This is just one of many steps we're taking to reduce our carbon emissions to build a more sustainable future."

The charging stations will be available for use by employees and visitors, and will be equipped with fast-charging capabilities to reduce wait times. This initiative is part of a broader sustainability mandate that Lafarge Canada has implemented to minimize its environmental impact.

About Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lafarge is Canada's largest provider of sustainable and innovative building solutions including Aggregates, Cement, Ready Mix and Precast Concrete, Asphalt and Paving, and Road and Civil Construction. With over 6,900 employees and 400 sites across the country, we provide green products to build the infrastructure and communities where Canadians live and work.

As a member of Holcim Group, our purpose is to build progress for people and the planet.

www.lafarge.ca

