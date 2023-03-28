Client Praises "Amazing Staff" at Psyclarity Health's Massachusetts Addiction Treatment Center for Men

Saugus, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saugus, Massachusetts -

Saugus, Massachusetts — A client who sought help for addiction at Psyclarity Health gave a top review for the Massachusetts addiction treatment center for men.

In his 5-star Google review, Nicholas praised Psyclarity's "amazing staff," writing that the team at this facility in Saugus "really invest their time with each patient."

Psyclarity Health has earned rave reviews for the work it does at its Massachusetts addiction treatment center. While it offers the evidence-based treatment and therapies that would be expected at a top rehab to overcome drug and alcohol addiction, it stands out from other facilities in the Northeast for its unique male-only focus.

The Psyclarity Health team implements an innovative approach to rehab, combining things like dynamic therapeutics, technologies, and wellness with advanced therapy strategies and clinical modalities that represent the future of rehabilitative medicine.

The men who turn to Psyclarity Health for treatment, whether it's medically-assisted detox, addiction rehab, or aftercare, can expect to be helped by expert staff members that include board-certified doctors, masters-level therapists, registered nurses, and case managers who all are ready and able to provide the best and latest help for those struggling with addiction.

Each man who comes to this facility will get an individualized care plan that recognizes every person has a unique history and set of future goals as they work to overcome substance abuse.

Another unique facet of Psyclarity Health's facility in Massachusetts is that it is tailored specifically for privatized, professional care, meaning that the team collaborates with referring specialists from other organizations and labor unions. Because of this partnership, the facility is able to help its professional clientele get the help they need — while maintaining good professional standing.

For more information about this world-class addiction treatment center in Massachusetts, visit www.psyclarityhealth.com or call 855-924-5320.

Psyclarity Health is a nationwide network of facilities that offer private, professional behavioral health care and cutting-edge drug and alcohol addiction treatment programs to a wide range of clients. The network includes a male-only inpatient rehab in Saugus, Massachusetts, a mental health clinic in Los Angeles, California, an outpatient addiction treatment facility in Norwood, New Jersey, and an outpatient mental health clinic in San Diego, California.

Psyclarity is known for its strong team of staff members and therapists who provide the evidence-based therapies that clients need to achieve recovery and get back on the path to a better life.

