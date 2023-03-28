Simplify Healthcare Ranks No. 96 on the 2023 Financial Times List of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies

Simplify Healthcare, a leading healthcare Payer cloud-based technology platform company, ranks No. 96 on the Financial Times' special report — ‘The Americas' Fastest Growing Private Companies 2023'.

The Financial Times' fourth annual ranking recognizes 500 companies that grew fastest among the millions of existing North and South American enterprises by taking into account the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenues between 2018 and 2021.

"We feel honored to be recognized for the second time. This award validates how Simplify Health Cloud is solving the benefits and provider data challenges at Payers. This growth has evolved from a relentless focus on customer needs and a product portfolio fueled by innovation. We are grateful to all our customers, partners, and employees for their support." – Mohammed Vaid, CEO and Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare.

The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023 ranking lists the top 500 companies in the Americas' that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues between 2018 and 2021. The data was collected via desk research from official sources such as publicly available earning presentations, investor relations, websites, and annual reports. Across 20 countries, over 7,000 public companies were examined.

The complete results of ‘The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023' including company profiles and an interactive database sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at www.ft.com starting March 28, 2023.

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare is focused on powering connected benefits and provider journeys on a foundation of clean and rich product, benefits, and provider data across the Payer ecosystem. Our end-to-end platform — Simplify Health Cloud — powers this connected journey for 45+ health plans. Simplify Health Cloud is a scalable, enterprise-grade, secure, configurable, and compliant platform aimed at maximizing existing investments in Core-Admin systems. Packaged on the Simplify Health Cloud — Benefits1™, Provider1™, Claims1™, Service1™, and Experience1™ provide Payers with discrete and precise solutions to complex problems and opportunities in delivering a rich set of product, benefits, and provider data.

For more information, please visit www.simplifyhealthcare.com

Methodology

